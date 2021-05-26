Magnus Ellerts (Woodbridge) was named the NJCAA Region X Division II pitcher of the year.
Pitching for Patrick Henry Community College, Ellerts leads NJCAA Division II in strikeouts with 125. He is also third in strikeouts per game (15.27) and fifth in wins. He is 9-1 overall with a 2.69 ERA in 14 starts and 73.2 innings.
PHCC advanced to the NJCAA Division II World Series after winning its region. The national tournament begins May 29 in Enid, Oklahoma.
Three other local players are on the PHCC roster: Potomac graduates Brandon Cleveland and Taylor Reney and Woodbridge graduate Hunter Steel.
Brown selected all-region
Kelsey Brown (Battlefield) was one of five Virginia Tech softball players named to the NFCA All-Mid-Atlantic Region Team. Brown was a first-team selection.
Brown leads the Hokies with a .395 batting average along with 45 runs, 64 hits and a perfect 31 for 31 in stolen base attempts.
Virginia Tech advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals after winning the Tempe Regional over the weekend.
The Hokies are at UCLA starting Thursday. UCLA is the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Llaneza named top rookie
University of Lynchburg sophomore Sam Llaneza (Brentsville) was chosen as the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s rookie of the year in outdoor track.
Llaneza won the conference title in the 800-meter run. He qualified for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships, where he will compete in the 1,500.
