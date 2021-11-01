For the second time this season, the Colonial Athletic Association has named Forest Park graduate Tyler Clegg the league’s defensive player of the week for men’s soccer.
The James Madison University defender helped the Dukes shut out Drexel 1-0 to secure a CAA Tournament berth for the fifth straight season. JMU is 11-4-1 overall and 5-2 in the conference.
Against Drexel, Clegg was integral in overseeing a defensive line that limited the Dragons to five total shots, including one in the first half.
Drexel’s lone shot on goal was tied for the lowest the Dukes have allowed this season, while the five shots by Drexel were the second lowest the Dragons have taken this season.
In addition to his defensive prowess, Clegg assisted on the game0winning goal.
The Dukes now have nine shutouts on the season, good for a shutout percentage of 0.562 that leads the conference and is eighth in the nation. Four of the nine shutouts have come in conference play.
ELLERTS COMMITS
Woodbridge High School graduate Magnus Ellerts committed Saturday to the University of Florida’s baseball program.
Ellerts is currently a sophomore at Florida Southwestern State. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound right-hander will enroll at Florida for the 2022-23 school year. He is eligible for the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.
The Gators are a national power with a 12-season NCAA Tournament streak, the fourth-longest in the country.
As a freshman, Ellerts earned National Junior College Athletic Association Division II first-team all-American honors at Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville.
In his first season pitching for PHCC, the right-hander led NJCAA Division II in strikeouts with 141 and starts (16), while ranking second in innings pitched (86.2) and fourth in wins (10).
PHCC recorded its best finish since joining the NJCAA in 2016 by advancing to its first-ever World Series and finishing fourth overall in the nation.
Ellerts started on Woodbridge's varsity for three seasons before graduating in 2019. Ellerts totaled 170 strikeouts in 115.3 innings, while posting a 10-4 overall record for the Vikings.
Ellerts transferred to FSW in the offseason. The Division I junior college program won a school-record 44 games in 2021 and had four players selected among the first 13 rounds of the MLB Draft. The Buccaneers finished ranked 18th in the nation in the final NJCAA Division I poll.
Two other local players, Battlefield graduates Tyler Solomon and Carter Cunningham, have also played at FSW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.