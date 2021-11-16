Saint Louis junior defender Chandler Vaughn (Forest Park) earned a spot on the all-Atlantic 10 tournament team.
The top-seeded Billikens won the tournament title Sunday with a 2-1 win over Duquesne and are the only unbeaten team left in NCAA Division I at 14-0-4. Saint Louis is the No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and plays this coming Sunday.
The Billikens return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.
Vaughn has started 14 of St. Louis’ 16 games. Vaughn is in his second season with Saint Louis after transferring from Pittsburgh, where he was a member of the 2018 ACC all-rookie team.
Tyler Clegg (Forest Park) was one of three James Madison University players named to the all-Colonial Athletic Association first team.
This is the defender’s third all-conference selection.
Starting all 17 games, Clegg anchored a backline that totaled nine shutouts and a .529 shutout percentage, which ranked 11th in the nation. JMU allowed a league-low five goals in conference play.
Forest Park graduates and Bridgewater College teammates Hanna Randolph (Forest Park), Skyler Daum and Alicia Keo were named to the all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s team.
Randolph, a senior forward, is a four-time first-team selection. She tied for the team lead in in goals (eight) and assists (three). She also earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
Daum, a sophomore forward, tied for the team lead in assists with four and second in points with 18. She also was selected to the all-tournament team.
Keo, a sophomore midfielder, tied for the team lead in assists and finished with six goals for a total of 16 points.
Llaneza headed to NCAA championships
The University of Lynchburg’s Sam Llaneza (Brentsville) qualified for this Saturday’s NCAA Division III cross country championships after finishing eighth in the Southeast Regional in a time of 25:37.2
ODAC recognizes Casey
Ashley Casey (Patriot) was chosen to the ODAC third team for volleyball.
A sophomore midfielder at Bridgewater, Casey had 209 kills and 206 digs. The team leader in kills, she also paced the Eagles in service aces with 23.
Oduro tops in the A-10
Gainesville resident Josh Oduro is the co-Atlantic 10 men’s basketball player of the week.
The George Mason University junior forward average 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds. 2.0 blocks and shot 71.4 percent from the field to help the Patriots start 3-0. Oduro graduated from Paul VI.
