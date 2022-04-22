The Chicago Bears announced Thursday they have signed Stonewall Jackson graduate Greg Stroman.
A cornerback, Stroman was one of five free agents invited to try out at the Bears’ minicamp this week. Chicago also signed wide receiver David Moore.
Stroman began his NFL career with the Washington Commanders, which drafted him in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018.
Stroman played 15 games his rookie season, but saw limited playing time his next two seasons due to injuries. Washington released him during the 2021 training camp.
Stroman worked out for the Indianapolis Colts last September. He also spent time on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad last season.
Floyd signs with Pirates
Reggie Floyd (Stonewall Jackson) has joined the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League.
A former Virginia Tech defensive back standout, Floyd had tryouts with the Arizona Cardinals (2020), the Montreal Alouettes (2021) and most recently the Tennessee Titans (2021).
The Pirates won the 2021 United Bowl.
Hokies recognize Fuga, Stroman
Virginia Tech football honored red-shirt sophomore lineman Josh Fuga (Freedom-Woodbridge) as the most improved defensive player during spring practice and safety Jalen Stroman (Patriot) as one of two special teams MVPs.
Adams transferring
Woodbridge High School graduate RJ Adams has entered the transfer portal.
The offensive lineman announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter.
A three-star recruit who narrowed his choices down to Alabama, North Carolina State and Kentucky, Adams did not play in a game in his first two seasons with Kentucky.
Adams has four years of eligibility left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.