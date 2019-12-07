Hylton graduate Donovan Williams announced Friday on Twitter that he will transfer from the University of Connecticut.
As a graduate transfer, Williams will be eligible to play immediately next season for another school.
Williams thanked his two head coaches, Bob Diaco and Randy Edsall, as well Bob Howard and his staff. Howard heads the Huskies’ athletic training department.
Williams was one of five UConn football players Friday to announce their intentions to leave.
UConn went 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the American Athletic Conference this season.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Williams was recruited by UConn as a quarterback. He started the final three games of the 2016 season, going 36 for 76 for 300 yards and one touchdown.
He then was switched to wide receiver followed by a move to tight end. He caught five passes for 62 yards and played in four games during his 2019 senior season.
AGNEW SIGNS WITH ROANOKE
Patriot High School graduate Cody Agnew signed Monday with the Roanoke Iron Horses of the 12-team National Gridiron League.
A quarterback, Agnew threw for 6,496 career passing yards, including 2,671 in 2014 for Patriot. He helped lead the Pioneers to back-to-back playoff appearances before graduating in 2015. He went on to attend West Virginia Wesleyan.
