Osbourn graduate Kris Thornton is a first-team, all-Sun Belt Conference selection at wide receiver.
Thornton is the first James Madison University receiver to total 1,000-receiving yards in back-to-back seasons. He caught 59 passes for 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.
Thornton ranks third in the Sun Belt in receiving yards (92.3), tied for third in receiving touchdowns, sixth in receptions per game (5.4) and seventh in yards per catch.
Forest Park graduate Chandler Zavala was named to the ACC’s first-team offense for football.
The N.C. State graduate student recorded 31 pancake blocks and allowed 0.5 sacks in 747 snaps this season. Zavala has started all 12 games at left guard.
Hylton graduate Silas Dzansi was named an all-ACC honorable mention selection for football. Dzansi started all 11 games at left tackle this season for Virginia Tech.
Freedom-Woodbridge graduate Romell Harris-Freeman was a first-team all-MEAC selection as a defensive back. The Delaware State red-shirt junior totaled 38 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass deflections in 11 games.
Potomac graduate Marquis Hall was a second-team, all-MEAC pick at linebacker for Norfolk State. Hall's 75 tackles ranked second on the team. He also had a team-best three quarterback hurries. He recorded two interceptions and forced a fumble this year, getting to the quarterback twice for a pair of sacks.
Gar-Field graduate Bishop Fitzgerald was the KJCCC Defensive Player of the Year. In his second year at Coffeyville, Fitzgerald led the Jayhawk Conference with six interceptions. He also had 46 tackles (fifth on the team) and a fumble recovery.
In Game 9 against No. 2 Iowa Western, Fitzgerald had a key interception which went for a 68-yard return and a touchdown in a 23-7 victory. Then in the season finale at Garden City, Fitzgerald intercepted three passes to help preserve a 30-21 victory and moved the Red Ravens up to No. 4 in the NJCAA Rankings.
Hylton graduate Brandon Benson was chosen to the 2022 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District team.
A graduate student at Eastern Michigan, Benson recorded 22 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble as a defensive back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.