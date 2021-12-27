690A0679.jpg

Patriot drives up court to keep the pressure on host Potomac during the teams' season-opening tilt on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

MONDAY, DEC. 27

BOYS

Mount Vernon Holiday Basketball Tournament at Mount Vernon High School

Potomac vs. McKinley Tech, 1 p.m.

Dunbar (DC) vs. Christ Chapel, 5 p.m.

Henrico Holiday Hoop at Henrico High School

Mills Godwin vs. Patriot, 5:30 p.m.

Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School

West Potomac vs. Forest Park, 12:30 p.m.

Hylton vs. McLean, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School

Osbourn vs. Oakton, 2:15 p.m.

Woodbridge vs. Stone Bridge, 4 p.m.

Brooke Point vs. Unity Reed, 5:45 p.m.

Boardwalk Classic, Wildwood (NJ)

Osbourn Park vs. Sterling

GIRLS

Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School

Thomas Jefferson vs. Osbourn, 4 p.m.

Gar-Field vs. Falls Church, 5:45 p.m.

Fairfax Holiday Hoopsfest at Fairfax High School

Langley vs. Oshourn Park, 10:45 a.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

BOYS

Patriot at Henrico Holiday Hoop at Henrico High School

Hylton, Forest Park at Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School

Unity Reed, Woodbridge and Osbourn at Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School

Potomac, Christ Chapel at Mount Vernon Holiday Basketball Tournament at Mount Vernon High School

Osbourn Park at Boardwalk Classic, Wildwood (NJ)

Ram Hardwood Classic at Strasburg High School

Manassas Park vs. Buffalo Gap, 3 p.m.

Fairfax Holiday Hoopsfest at Fairfax High School

Battlefield vs. West Springfield, 2:15 p.m.

Gar-Field vs. Langley, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-City Holiday Classic at Petersburg High School

Freedom-Woodbridge vs. Petersburg, 7:45 p.m.

GIRLS

Osbourn Park at Fairfax Holiday Hoopsfest at Fairfax High School

Osbourn, Gar-Field at Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School

Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School

John Paul the Great vs. Holy Child, 12:30 p.m.

Patriot vs. Flint Hill, 2:15 p.m.

Robinson vs. Battlefield, 4 p.m.

Boo Williams Christmas Classic

Silver Division

Menchville vs. Potomac, 9 p.m.

Bronze Division

Manor vs. Woodbridge, 6 p.m.

Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic at Colgan High School

Unity Reed vs. W.T. Woodson, 1:30 p.m.

South Lakes vs. Gainesville, 3:15 p.m.

Chantilly vs. Stone Bridge, 5 p.m.

West Potomac vs. Colgan, 6:45 p.m.

Boltball Holiday Invitational at Lightridge High School

Manassas Park vs. Lightridge, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

BOYS

Patriot at Henrico Holiday Hoop at Henrico High School

Hylton, Forest Park at Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School

Battlefield, Gar-Field at Fairfax Holiday Hoopsfest at Fairfax High School

Freedom-Woodbridge at Tri-City Holiday Classic at Petersburg High School

Unity Reed, Woodbridge and Osbourn at Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School

Potomac, Christ Chapel at Mount Vernon Holiday Basketball Tournament at Mount Vernon High School

GIRLS

Manassas Park at Boltball Holiday Invitational at Lightridge High School

Unity Reed, Gainesville and Colgan at Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic at Colgan High School

Potomac, Woodbridge at Boo Williams Christmas Classic

Osbourn Park at Fairfax Holiday Hoopsfest at Fairfax High School

Pallotti High School Tournament (MD)

Hylton vs. Huntington, 2:30 p.m.

Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School

Yorktown vs. Battlefield, 12:30 p.m.

Patriot vs. South County, 5:45 p.m.

John Paul the Great vs. Oakton, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

BOYS

Manassas Park at Ram Hardwood Classic at Strasburg High School

Battlefield, Gar-Field at Fairfax Holiday Hoopsfest at Fairfax High School

Freedom-Woodbridge at Tri-City Holiday Classic at Petersburg High School

GIRLS

Unity Reed, Gainesville and Colgan at Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic at Colgan High School

Potomac, Woodbridge at Boo Williams Christmas Classic

Hylton at Pallotti High School Tournament (MD)

Manassas Park at Boltball Holiday Invitational at Lightridge High School

Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School

Woodgrove vs. Patriot, 4 p.m.

South County vs. John Paul the Great, 5:45 p.m.

Battlefield vs. Oakton, 7:30 p.m.

