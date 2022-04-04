Finals racing was on display at the Walter Mess Regatta on April 2 at Sandy Run Regional Park. As the third regatta of the Virginia Scholastic Rowing Association (VASRA) season, heats and finals for all varsity events with more than 6 entries were added to the program. In total, 28 schools competed in 32 separate events.
Langley girls and Walter Johnson (MD) boys captured the Varsity 8 events. Robinson boys and Stone Bridge girls were the fastest Varsity 4s. In sculling events (2 oars per rower) Mathews girls won the Quad while Justice boys and Walter Johnson (MD) girls finished first in the Doubles events.
The regatta is named in honor of World War II spy and founder of the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (now NOVA Parks). VASRA and NOVA Parks have a long history of working together to run a series of 9 local high school regattas on the Occoquan and Potomac Rivers. Many of the regattas are named after individuals who had a significant impact on local high school rowing.
Varsity Results:
Girls Varsity 8 Final
1 Langley 5:46.3
2 Madison 5:48.0
3 Colgan 5:49.0
4 Robinson 5:51.0
5 West Springfield 5:57.1
6 Washington-Liberty 5:57.3
Boys Varsity 8 Final
1 Walter Johnson (MD) 5:05.6
2 Langley 5:07.5
3 Colgan 5:08.5
4 Madison 5:18.6
5 West Springfield 5:26.9
6 Woodbridge 5:27.4
Girls 2nd Varsity 8 Final
1 Langley 5:51.8
2 Robinson 5:59.4
3 Riverside 6:00.2
4 Madison 6:09.0
5 West Springfield 6:15.0
6 Colgan 6:21.5
Boys 2nd Varsity 8 Final
1 Riverside 5:18.7
2 Colgan 5:24.0
3 Langley 5:33.0
4 West Springfield 5:34.0
5 Woodbridge 6:07.8
6 Walter Johnson (MD) 6:08.9
Girls Varsity 4 Final
1 Stone Bridge 6:17.3
2 South County 6:19.2
3 Elizabeth Seton (MD) 6:35.0
4 Episcopal 6:35.4
5 Walter Johnson (MD) 6:40.7
6 Briar Woods 6:42.7
Boys Varsity 4 Final
1 Robinson 5:28.8
2 Stone Bridge 5:32.0
3 South County 5:34.2
4 Fairfax 5:42.6
5 Broad Run 5:47.1
6 Briar Woods 5:51.1
Girls 2nd Varsity 4 Final
1 Lake Braddock 6:40.5
2 Independence 7:10.7
3 South County 7:22.1
Boys 2nd Varsity 4 Final
1 South County 5:57.0
2 Stone Bridge 5:57.7
3 Fairfax 6:06.1
4 Battlefield 6:24.9
5 Briar Woods 6:26.4
Girls Quad Final
1 Mathews 6:01.6
2 Hylton 6:09.2
3 Justice 6:43.5
4 Gar-Field A 6:44.0
5 Gar-Field B 7:29.6
6 Hylton 8:10.8
Girls Double Final
1 Walter Johnson A 6:11.4
2 Mathews 6:12.7
3 Walter Johnson B 6:48.9
4 Mount Vernon 8:23.7
Boys Double Final
1 Justice 6:19.6
2 Hylton 6:32.4
3 Stone Bridge 6:38.3
4 Gar-Field 6:45.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.