Here is the list of local high school football seniors scheduled to sign their national letters of intent Wednesday, Dec. 15. The early signing period runs from Dec. 15-17.
The regular signing period for high school football seniors begins Feb. 2, 2022.
Bryce Jackson, Brentsville High School, Merrimack
xShawn Murphy, Unity Reed High School, Alabama
Gilbert Tongrongou, Forest Park High School, Boston College
Wes Williams, Battlefield High School, Duke
Gavin Yohn, Brentsville High School, Davidson
x=will graduate early and enroll in college in January
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.