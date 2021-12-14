690A7128.jpg
Buy Now

Patriot linemen had their hands full with Forest Park's Gilbert Tongrongou during the teams' matchup on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Here is the list of local high school football seniors scheduled to sign their national letters of intent Wednesday, Dec. 15. The early signing period runs from Dec. 15-17.

The regular signing period for high school football seniors begins Feb. 2, 2022.

Bryce Jackson, Brentsville High School, Merrimack

xShawn Murphy, Unity Reed High School, Alabama

Gilbert Tongrongou, Forest Park High School, Boston College

Wes Williams, Battlefield High School, Duke

Gavin Yohn, Brentsville High School, Davidson

x=will graduate early and enroll in college in January

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.