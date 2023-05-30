Local high school football teams will only compete on Thursday nights this coming season due to two school holidays. Otherwise, schools will remain on a Friday night schedule.

Last season, a referee shortage forced some schools to play on Thursdays. But Gar-Field and Forest Park, two of those schools affected by the lack of officials, switched their affiliations.

Both were in the Northern Virginia Football Officials Association in 2022. Gar-Field is now with the Rappahannock Valley Football Officials Association. Forest Park recently joined the Bull Run Officials Association.

“We switched to Bull Run to ensure that we would be able to have Friday games for the coming season,” Forest Park activities director James Bricker said. “I feel it's a disadvantage to students, coaches, and the school to play on any other day.”

NVFOA served most of the county schools up until last season when then-commissioner Larry Kendrick informed them they could not accommodate everyone’s desire for Friday night home games due to a referee shortage and multi-year contracts with other counties. Prince William County schools are on one-year contracts with officials' organizations.

Freedom-Woodbridge is the only Prince William County high school still in the NVFOA. As of now, all the Eagles' home games are on Friday nights.

Prince William County’s five Cedar Run District schools along with Osbourn from the city of Manassas moved to the Bull Run for the 2022 season. Hylton and Woodbridge were already with Rappahannock Valley, while Brentsville was in the Bull Run. Potomac and Colgan joined the Bull Run for 2022. Manassas Park remains in the Winchester Football Officials Organization.

The only Thursday night games taking place this season are on Aug. 31 since county schools are out Sept. 1-4 for Labor Day and Sept. 14 with county schools closed the following day in honor of the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

ON THE ROAD

Gar-Field’s first three home games will be at alternate sites as the school lays down turf on its football field.

Those games are Sept. 8 against Battlefield (played at Hylton), Sept. 22 against Freedom-Woodbridge (played at Hylton) and Sept. 27 against Colgan (played at Forest Park).