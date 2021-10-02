FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Freedom-Woodbridge 49, Forest Park 6
Colgan 35, Gar-Field 0
Battlefield 42, Freedom-South Riding 13
John Champe 34, Osbourn Park 6
Brentsville 35, Warren County 0
St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes 63, Manassas Park 0
Osbourn 17, Unity Reed 0
Potomac 21, Hylton 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.