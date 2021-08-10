BATTLEFIELD
Aug. 12 Robinson, 5 p.m.
Aug. 20 Lake Braddock, 5 p.m.
BRENTSVILLE
Aug. 13 Gainesville, 6 p.m.
Aug. 19 at Loudoun Valley, 6 p.m.
COLGAN
Aug. 13 at Manassas Park, 6 p.m.
Aug. 19 Herndon, 7 p.m.
FOREST PARK
Aug. 13 Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
Aug. 20 vs. James Monroe @ Maury Field (Fredericksburg), 7 p.m.
FREEDOM
Aug. 12 vs. Ocean Lakes and Deep Creek at Ocean Lakes HS, 6 p.m.
Aug. 19 at Patrick Henry-Ashland, 11 a.m.
GAINESVILLE
Aug. 13 at Brentsville, 6 p.m.
Aug. 20 Hylton (freshman/junior varsity), 5 p.m.
GAR-FIELD
Aug 13 Osbourn, 6 p.m.
Aug 19 at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.
HYLTON
Aug. 12 at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.
Aug. 19 at Robinson, 6 p.m.
MANASSAS PARK
Aug. 13 Colgan, 6 p.m.
Aug. 20 Dominion 6 p.m.
OSBOURN
Aug. 13 at Gar-Field, 6 p.m.
Aug. 19 at Wakefield, 6 p.m.
OSBOURN PARK
Aug. 13 at Falls Church, 6 p.m.
Aug. 19 Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
PATRIOT
Aug. 13 at Liberty-Bealeton, 6 p.m.
Aug. 20 Colonial Forge, 6:30 p.m.
POTOMAC
Aug. 12 at Justice, 6 p.m.
Aug. 19 Edison, 6 p.m.
UNITY REED
Aug. 12 vs. Riverside/Heritage at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Aug. 19 at Chantilly, 6 p.m.
WOODBRIDGE
Aug. 12 Alexandria City High School, 7 p.m.
Aug. 19 Fauquier, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.