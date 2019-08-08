BATTLEFIELD
Aug. 15 at Robinson, 6 p.m.
Aug. 22 at Lake Braddock, 6 p.m.
BRENTSVILLE
Aug. 15 Potomac, 6 p.m.
Aug. 22 at Rock Ridge, 6 p.m.
COLGAN
Aug. 16 Stonewall Jackson, 6 p.m.
Aug. 22 at Mountain View, 6 p.m.
COLONIAL FORGE
Aug. 15 Forest Park, 6 p.m.
Aug. 22 Benefit game at Patriot, 6 p.m.
FOREST PARK
Aug. 15 at Colonial Forge, 6 p.m.
Aug. 23 Briar Woods, 6 p.m.
FREEDOM
Aug. 16 at Highland Springs, 11 a.m.
Aug. 23 South County, 7 p.m.
GAR-FIELD
Aug. 16 West Potomac, 7 p.m.
Aug. 22 T.C. Williams, 7 p.m.
HYLTON
Aug. 16 at South County, 6 p.m.
Aug. 22 at Centreville, 7 p.m.
JOHN PAUL
Aug. 16 at Bishop O’Connell, 5:30 p.m.
MANASSAS PARK
Aug. 16 Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Aug. 22 at Falls Church, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Aug. 15 Courtland, 6 p.m.
Aug. 22 Colgan, 6 p.m.
NORTH STAFFORD
Aug. 10 Life Christian Academy, 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 15 at Tuscarora, 5:30 p.m.
OSBOURN
Aug. 15 at R.E.-Lee-Springfield, 6 p.m.
Aug. 22 Park View-Sterling, 6 p.m.
OSBOURN PARK
Aug. 15 at Wakefield, 6 p.m.
Aug. 22 at Madison, 6 p.m.
PATRIOT
Aug. 15 at Brooke Point, 6 p.m.
Aug. 22 Colonial Forge, 6 p.m.
POTOMAC
Aug. 15 at Brentsville, 6 p.m.
Aug. 23 South Lakes, 6 p.m.
STONEWALL JACKSON
Aug. 16 at Colgan, 6 p.m.
Aug. 22 at Washington-Lee
WOODBRIDGE
Aug. 16 Jamboree with W.T. Woodson and T.C. Williams at Woodbridge, 5 p.m.
Aug. 23 with Friendship Collegiate and Mount Vernon at Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.
