football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

BATTLEFIELD

Aug. 15 at Robinson, 6 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Lake Braddock, 6 p.m.

BRENTSVILLE

Aug. 15 Potomac, 6 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Rock Ridge, 6 p.m.

COLGAN

Aug. 16 Stonewall Jackson, 6 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Mountain View, 6 p.m.

COLONIAL FORGE

Aug. 15 Forest Park, 6 p.m.

Aug. 22 Benefit game at Patriot, 6 p.m.

FOREST PARK

Aug. 15 at Colonial Forge, 6 p.m.

Aug. 23 Briar Woods, 6 p.m.

FREEDOM

Aug. 16 at Highland Springs, 11 a.m.

Aug. 23 South County, 7 p.m.

GAR-FIELD

Aug. 16 West Potomac, 7 p.m.

Aug. 22 T.C. Williams, 7 p.m.

HYLTON

Aug. 16 at South County, 6 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Centreville, 7 p.m.

JOHN PAUL

Aug. 16 at Bishop O’Connell, 5:30 p.m.

MANASSAS PARK

Aug. 16 Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Falls Church, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Aug. 15 Courtland, 6 p.m.

Aug. 22 Colgan, 6 p.m.

NORTH STAFFORD

Aug. 10 Life Christian Academy, 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 15 at Tuscarora, 5:30 p.m.

OSBOURN

Aug. 15 at R.E.-Lee-Springfield, 6 p.m.

Aug. 22 Park View-Sterling, 6 p.m.

OSBOURN PARK

Aug. 15 at Wakefield, 6 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Madison, 6 p.m.

PATRIOT

Aug. 15 at Brooke Point, 6 p.m.

Aug. 22 Colonial Forge, 6 p.m.

POTOMAC

Aug. 15 at Brentsville, 6 p.m.

Aug. 23 South Lakes, 6 p.m.

STONEWALL JACKSON

Aug. 16 at Colgan, 6 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Washington-Lee

WOODBRIDGE

Aug. 16 Jamboree with W.T. Woodson and T.C. Williams at Woodbridge, 5 p.m.

Aug. 23 with Friendship Collegiate and Mount Vernon at Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.