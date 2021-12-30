Mountain View High School from Stafford County totaled 224 points to win the Battle at the Bridge Wrestling Tournament Wednesday at Woodbridge High School.
The host Vikings were second with 153.5 points followed by Forest Park (127.5), Chantilly (124) and Georgia’s Locust Grove (122).
These were the local winners:
Mountain View senior Nathan Sanders beat Liberty-Bealeton junior Christian Eberhart with a 5-2 decision at 113 pounds. Sanders is 13-3 and Eberhart 25-4.
Forest Park junior AJ Orlando defeated Mountain View sophomore Robert Whelan with a 5-3 decision to win at 120 pounds. Orlando is now 5-0 and Whelan 13-2.
Chantilly freshman Benjamin Weader defeated Louisa County freshman Owen Greslick with a fall at 5:14 to win at 126 pounds. Both wrestlers are 20-3.
Liberty-Bealeton sophomore Noah Hall defeated Colonial Forge’s Jack Erbe with a fall at 1:31. Hall is 26-3 and Erbe 9-4.
Oakton junior Isaac Hegg defeated Hayfield senior Zach Arsala with a fall at 3:29 of the match to win at 152 pounds. Hegg is 20-0 and Arsala 17-3.
Potomac senior John Koroma defeated Mountain View sophomore Cory Bell in a 7-1 decision to claim the 160-pound title. Koroma is 27-1 and Bell 9-2.
South County senior Brian Gordon defeated Forest Park senior Jack Bobeck in a 1-0 decision at 170 pounds. Gordon is 17-3 and Bobeck 3-1.
Kettle Run junior Abram Chumley defeated Potomac junior Abram Bashaw in a 7-5 decision at 182 pounds. Chumley is 11-1 and Bashaw 10-7.
Forest Park senior Charlie Lopez defeated Woodbridge senior Jadon Stephens in a 7-1 decision at 195 pounds. Lopez is now 4-0. Stephens is 14-3.
Woodbridge senior Joshua Mancia defeated Patriot senior Donovan Sprouse 5-2 in a decision to win the 285-pound title. Mancia is now 21-2 on the season. Sprouse is 17-2.
