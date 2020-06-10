Prince William high school with the most local draft picks through the years: Potomac (11) followed by Hylton (10) and Gar-Field (9)
Local players with the most selections: Forest Park graduate Ryan Woolley and Hylton graduate Ryan Wood were both selected three times.
Attending the University of Alabama-Birmingham, Woolley was drafted first in 2009 by the Atlanta Braves (sixth round) and then again in 2010 by Texas (39th round) and in 2011 by Detroit (13th round). He signed with the Tigers.
Wood was drafted first out of Hylton in the 49th round in 2005 before attending East Carolina, where Milwaukee selected him in the 42nd round of the 2008 draft and Kansas City picked him in the 11th round of the 2009 draft. He signed with Kansas City.
Highest local pick: Gar-Field graduate Michael Sullivan was a two-time first-round pick. The A’s chose him with the 24th and final pick of the first round in 1976 out of Gar-Field. Cincinnati chose Sullivan with the 22nd overall pick in 1979 out of Clemson.
Lowest-round pick: The Houston Astros selected Gar-Field graduate Kevin Parker in the 82nd round of the 1993 MLB Draft out of Montgomery-Rockville Junior College
College with the most local picks: James Madison University and Virginia Tech each with four
Number of local players drafted out of high school and college: 6. Ryan Wood, Mike Sullivan, Potomac graduate Danny Lopaze, Gar-Field graduate Jeff Baker, Potomac graduate Mark Kingston and Potomac graduate Tim Raley
