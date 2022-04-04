Forest Park graduate Lewis Long has signed his first pro soccer contract with NK Uljanik Pula, a third division team in Croatia.
After earning first-team all-state honors in high school, Long signed with George Mason University before transferring to James Madison after his freshman year.
Long played in 39 games over two seasons for JMU, recording two goals and two assists.
Oduro explores NBA Draft
Gainesville resident Josh Oduro has announced his intention to explore his chances of selection in the 2022 NBA Draft while retaining his college eligibility.
The process allows Oduro to gauge NBA teams’ interest through feedback. If Oduro chooses to return to college, he can.
Oduro became the first George Mason University men’s basketball player to earn first-team all-Atlantic 10 honors.
The junior forward averaged an A-10-best 18.0 points per game during the regular season while ranking third in the league in field goal percentage (.528) and eighth in blocks (1.7). Oduro started his high school basketball career at Battlefield before transferring and finishing up at Paul VI.
Chambers takes over at Manassas Park
Former Battlefield and Brentsville assistant coach Ray Chambers is Manassas Park’s new head boys basketball coach.
Chambers has been a Cougars’ varsity assistant the last two seasons.
Chambers replaces Gary Chicko. Chicko led the Cougars for seven seasons, compiling a 63-87 overall record.
Under Chicko, Manassas Park reached regionals the last five seasons, including four straight trips to the semifinals.
