Forest Park High School graduate Miles Robinson has signed a Major League Soccer NEXT Pro contract with the San Jose Earthquakes II.
The 23-year-old Robinson played for Santa Clara University from 2016-19. He was a second-team all-West Coast Conference selection as a junior in 2017 when the 6-foot-3 forward totaled four goals and three assists. He missed his senior season with an injury.
After Santa Clara, Robinson spent the spring of 2021 playing for the University of Portland as a graduate student, totaling one goal and three assists in 10 games. He then finished up his college athletic eligibility as a graduate student at Florida Gulf Coast University in the fall of 2021, recording two assists in 10 games
The Earthquakes II are a third-division professional team affiliated with the MLS’s San Jose Earthquakes. This is the first season of MLS Next Pro.
The Earthquakes II will play 24 regular-season games with the first coming March 30 against Portland.
Barnes replaces Lawrence
Marcus Lawrence has stepped down as Unity Reed’s head boys basketball coach.
Reed led the Lions for 21 seasons.
He compiled a 201-283 record during that time. His best run came from the 2011-12 season to the 2017-18 season when the Lions reached regionals seven straight times and posted an overall mark of 97-68.
Unity Reed’s best record was during the 2012-13 season when it finished 19-7 overall and took first in the Cedar Run District with a 10-0 record.
Jeremy Barnes will replace Lawrence as head coach. Barnes graduated from Stonewall Jackson (now Unity Reed) in 1997 and served as the Lions’ interim coach for the 2020-21 season while Lawrence opted out for precautionary reasons due to COVID.
Barnes led the team in scoring his senior season, averaging 17.5 points a game before heading to Montgomery College-Takoma Park for two seasons and then finishing up at Panhandle State University in Oklahoma.
Barnes joined Unity Reed as an assistant starting with the 2005-06 season. He worked with the freshman team before becoming the head junior varsity coach the following year.
This season, Unity Reed went 5-9 in the Cedar Run and 9-14 overall.
Oduro named all-Atlantic 10
Gainesville resident Josh Oduro became the first George Mason University men’s basketball player to earn first-team all-Atlantic 10 honors.
The junior forward averaged an A-10-best 18.0 points per game during the regular season while ranking third in the league in field goal percentage (.528) and eighth in blocks (1.7). Oduro started his high school basketball career at Battlefield before transferring and finishing up at Paul VI.
NEC honors Opoku
The Northeast Conference selected Potomac graduate Nana Opoku to its third team for men’s basketball.
Opoku, last year's NEC Defensive Player of the Year and Tournament MVP, earned All-NEC honors for the first time in his career.
The 6-9 forward averaged 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds this season.
