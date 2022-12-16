Freedom-Woodbridge High School’s Tristan Evans has been named the MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year.
The junior quarterback threw for over 3,600 yards and a state-record 61 touchdown passes in helping lead the Eagles to the Class 6 state title.
MORE FOOTBALL HONOREES
Besides being named to the all-MEAC team and Phil Steele’s all-MEAC team, Patriot High School graduate Keith Jenkins was named a HERO Sports FCS All-American and a BOXTOROW All-American.
The Morgan State freshman ranked No. 5 in the nation in kickoff returns (29.4 avg) and returned two for touchdowns.
Jenkins was twice named the MEAC Specialist of the Week and once named the MEAC Rookie of the Week.
Towson University linebacker Mason Woods (Gar-Field) was also named to the HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-American Team.
He is the first Towson player, and fourth overall, to earn freshman All-American since two Tigers earned recognition in 2016.
The red-shirt freshman led Towson with 77 tackles in 11 games this season, all starts.
On Dec. 14, Woods announced he has entered the transfer portal, joining Towson teammate and Potomac graduate Jesus Gibbs. Woods has three years of eligibility remaining; Gibbs, a defensive lineman, has two years of eligibility left.
ADAMS HEADS TO MEMPHIS
Woodbridge graduate R.J. Adams has committed to Memphis through the transfer portal.
Adams spent last season at Georgia Tech, but the offensive lineman did not play in any games. Adams began his college career at Kentucky before entering the transfer portal. Adams has three years of eligibility left
SOCCER
Forest Park graduates and Bridgewater College teammates Hanna Randolph and Skyler Daum were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region teams.
Randolph is a first-team selection for the second straight year. The ODAC Player of the Year ranks second in the program with 24 assists and holds the program record with 88 games played and 85 games started. She is the first women's soccer player to earn all-conference honors in ODAC women's soccer history.
Daum was a third-team all-region pick after totaling six goals and two assists. This is her first all-region selection.
James Madison men’s soccer redshirt senior Tyler Clegg earned a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Third Team.
The defender started 19 games for the Dukes, finishing as the team’s third-leading scorer with 11 points (five goals, one assist).
