Towson University defensive lineman Jesus Gibbs (Potomac) and Richmond offensive tackle Ryan Coll (Battlefield) have been selected to the 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000 list, being named as one of the top all-star game eligible college football players in the country.
The Shrine Bowl 1000 is a selection of 1,000 collegiate football players, selected and scouted by National Football League (NFL) and college personnel across all four NCAA football levels. These 1,000 are considered the best players in preview for the 2024 NFL Draft and 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl in Texas.
Gibbs was a second-team, all-CAA selection last season on the defensive line. Coll was a second-team, all-American at left tackle.
North claims gold
The North’s baseball team won its sixth straight gold medal Sunday at the 35th annual Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
The North went 4-0 during the weekend tournament, outscoring its opponents 29-4. The North defeated the East (Virginia Beach) 7-2 in the final and has claimed gold medals 12 of the past 13 years.
Hylton graduate and Colonial Forge head baseball coach David Colangelo led the North. Colangelo replaced long-time head coach Mike Covington, who retired from the position after last season.
The North squad included six Prince William County players: Colgan shortstop Julius Bagnerise, Woodbridge shortstop/pitcher Aiden Ellerts, Brentsville catcher JJ Hand, Patriot outfielder/second baseman Grady Lenahan, Gainesville center fielder/pitcher Caden Merritt and Colgan third baseman/pitcher Tyler Bassett.
Ellerts was the winning pitcher in Game 2, a 13-2 victory over the West. Colangelo said Bagnerise did well defensively for a team that did not make an error.
Williams honored
Unity Reed graduate Tyleik Williams has been named to the Pro Football Focus preseason all-Big Ten second team.
The Ohio State defensive lineman has played in 25 games the past two seasons and is a two-time honorable mention all-Big Ten Conference honoree. Coming into this season, he has recorded 37 career tackles and six quarterback sacks.
Brentsville seeks baseball, softball coaches
Brian Knight and Mike Post have stepped down as the Tigers’ head baseball and softball coaches following successful runs.
Knight led Brentsville for 15 seasons. He went 199-133 during that time. The Tigers reached states five times and regionals nine times.
Post went 45-16 after taking over beginning with the 2020 season. Brentsville won the last two region titles, while also advancing to states.
Agnos makes his mark
Battlefield graduate Zach Agnos is 10th all-time in single-season saves for the Class-A Fresno Grizzlies (Calif.).
The closer established the mark July 9 when he recorded his 15th save of the season, tying him with Jean Marchi and Heath Hembree. Both recorded 15 in 2012. Agnos also leads the California League in saves. He currently has 16.
Agnos is in his first full season of professional baseball. The Colorado Rockies selected him in the 10th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft out of East Carolina.
Lee nominated for award
University of South Carolina offensive lineman Vershon Lee (Freedom-Woodbridge) has been recommended for the 2023 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team.
Lee is one of 136 student-athletes in FBS to earn a nomination.
The nominees spend their free time working to change lives by mentoring youth, feeding the hungry and donating their earnings. Some have even established their own nonprofit organizations. They’ve also maintained excellent grades and obtained Dean’s List honors, among other academic awards.
John Paul still wants to join WCAC
Saint John Paul the Great Catholic School principal Shawn McNulty said the Dumfries-school will “continue to pursue membership in the [Washington Catholic Association Conference].”
The WCAC declined to admit John Paul after meeting June 15. No further explanation was provided for the decision.
“We hope that through a productive working relationship in the coming months our inclusion will be considered,” McNulty said. “In the meantime, Saint John Paul the Great Catholic High School will continue to schedule games with WCAC member schools as well as continue our participation in the VCAC and VISAA."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.