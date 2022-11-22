Three-time state long jump champion Lena Gooden signed Monday with Vanderbilt for track and field.
The Osbourn Park High School senior choose the Commodores over Southern California, UCLA, Ohio State and North Carolina.
Gooden was the 2021 Gatorade Virginia High School Female Track Athlete of the Year. In addition to her state titles, Gooden has won eight region titles and eight district titles.
The team captain is a three-time all-American (New Balance, Nike and AAU) and holds the Prince William County long jump record of 20-03.75.
Since 2002, Gooden is Osbourn Park’s 79th track and field athlete that will compete in intercollegiate track and field.
Gooden said she choose Vanderbilt because of its academics and the school’s growing track and field program in the competitive Southeastern Conference.
WHITEHEAD IS AN ALL-STAR
Osbourn graduate Lucky Whitehead has been named a CFL Western Division All-Star. The BC Lions wide receiver has 78 receptions for a career-high 1,011 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games. This is Whitehead’s second straight all-star nod.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.