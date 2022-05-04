Woodbridge High School graduate Julia Sinnett is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Year.
The Virginia Wesleyan University third baseman leads the conference in RBI (53), slugging percentage (.830) and triples (six). She is second in total bases (93), fourth in homers (nine) and fifth in runs scored (34).
Sinnett was also the ODAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player in helping the Marlins win their sixth straight tournament title and automatically qualify for the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Kasey Pope (Woodbridge) helped Potomac State College (W.Va) earn the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region XX Tournament May 12-14 at Anne Arundel Community College (MD).
The winner automatically advances to the NJCAA Division I World Series May 23-27 in Oxford, Alabama.
Pope, a mid-year transfer from Northern Virginia Community College, plays second base for Potomac State and is hitting .286 with eight RBI.
Flores part of history
Soleil Flores, a 2021 Patriot High School graduate, is a member of James Madison University’s first nationally ranked women’s soccer recruiting class.
TopDrawer Soccer tabs the nine-person group No. 35 overall.
Flores is one of seven incoming freshmen. The other two are transfers.
A defender, Brown was the 2021 Cedar Run District Player of the Year. She took a gap year before she will enroll at JMU for the 2022-23 academic year.
Butler joins South Florida
The University of South Florida recently named Hylton High School graduate Lee Butler to becomes its first-ever senior associate athletic director for Student-Athlete Success.
Butler comes to USF from the Atlantic Coast Conference, where he was the assistant commissioner of men’s basketball since 2014.
At USF, Butler will oversee student-athlete facing programs and services, sport administration for the men's and women's basketball programs, and department diversity and inclusion oversight. Several athletic department units will report to Butler, including Academics, Sports Medicine (including sports psychology and nutrition), Strength and Conditioning and Student-Athlete Enhancement (including the Selmon Mentoring Institute).
Butler earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 2006 and a master's degree in Education with an emphasis on Sport Administration in 2010, both from the University of Miami. He also played on the Hurricanes' men's basketball team from 2004-06, earning a spot on the ACC Honor Roll twice.
Butler completed The Sport Management Institute Executive Program in January 2020 and in October 2020 was featured in The Athletic's list of 40 Under 40 in college basketball, noting 40 influential people in the sport under the age of 40.
