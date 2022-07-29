Woodbridge High School graduate Tavon Matthews was named to the preseason first-team all-Southern Conference football team.
Matthews is a junior offensive lineman at East Tennessee State. He was a second-team, all-conference pick in 2021 and a HER0 Sports FCS Sophomore All-American.
Last season, he started 12 games and helped the running game record 2,775 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns.
Potomac graduate Marquis Hall was selected to the MEAC preseason first-team defense.
Hall, Norfolk State’s starting middle linebacker last year, was a second-team all-MEAC pick last season. He finished the season with 49 tackles, 4.0 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. He also forced two fumbles, tied for the most among conference players.
Stehlin joins MLB Draft League
Forest Park graduate Anthony Stehlin recently signed with the West Virginia Black Bears of the Major League Baseball Draft League after a stellar career at Concord University.
Stehlin was a three-time all-region pick and an all-American at Concord. He is the program’s all-time leader in saves and was named a national gold glove winner for fielding .989 from his shortstop position this spring.
Stehlin appeared in 168 career games with 155 starts and batted .358 in over 550 at-bats. He recorded 61 extra-base hits, including 39 doubles, in five season and stole 49 bases. As a pitcher, he made 38 relief appearances and racked up 16 saves and 91 strikeouts in 116 innings.
The MLB Draft League is a collegiate summer baseball league that began play in 2021. Created by Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report, the league serves as a showcase for top draft-eligible prospects leading up to each summer's MLB draft.
Ellerts to sign Saturday with Cleveland
Woodbridge High School graduate Magnus Ellerts will sign his contract July 30 with the Cleveland Guardians.
Cleveland selected the right-handed pitcher out of FloridaSouthwestern in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Ellerts left July 24 for the Guardians' spring training facility in Goodyear, Arizona just outside Phoenix. He will receive a $125,000 bonus from Cleveland. That's the maximum a player selected after the 10th round can receive without the amount being applied to the MLB team's overall bonus pool allotment.
Cleveland also agreed to pay for Ellerts' final two years of school. Ellerts had the option of going to the University of Florida had he not decided to go pro.
Long moves up
Forest Park graduate Lewis Long has signed his second professional soccer contract. This is one is with second division FC Berdenia in Luxembourg.
Long signed his first pro soccer contract with NK Uljanik Pula, a third division team in Croatia.
After earning first-team all-state honors in high school, Long started at George Mason University before transferring to James Madison after his freshman year.
Long played in 39 games over two seasons for JMU, recording two goals and two assists.
Chalmers recognized for community service works
University of Virginia safety Chayce Chalmers (Stonewall Jackson) is one of 115 players on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, which honors college football players who “serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire great service in the world.”
