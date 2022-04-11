Woodbridge resident Jeremy Garay is a member of the El Salvador U-20 Men’s National Soccer Team competing this week in the Dallas Cup. The six-team tournament finishes April 17.
Dallas FC, Tigres from Mexico, Panama, El Monterrey, and HB Køge from Denmark are the other five teams.
Garay is a member of D.C. United who has previously appeared with the El Salvador men’s senior national team.
Osbourn Park hires Lewis
Chris Lewis is Osbourn Park’s new head boys basketball coach.
Lewis comes over from Brentsville High School, where he was the head boys basketball coach for two seasons. Before Brentsville, Lewis was Osbourn Park’s head girls junior varsity coach.
Brentsville went 1-19 this season and 2-6 during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.
Lewis replaces Jeremy Coleman, whose coaching contract was not renewed by Osbourn Park.
In four seasons, Coleman went 32-50. This past season, Osbourn Park finished 11-13 overall and lost in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.
Wrighten part of championship
Christ Chapel graduate Austin Wrighten helped lead Mellieha Libertas, a Division I Malta Basketball Association team, to the league championship.
Wrighten, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, averaged 27 points per game and 10 rebounds per game leading the team to the championship round to the championship.
Simmons named all-state
Payton Simmons was selected to the second-team Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 3 all-state boys basketball team.
The Manassas Park High School senior has committed to Eastern Mennonite. He averaged 13.2 points this season for the Cougars.
