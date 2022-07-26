JONATHAN ALLEN

High school: Stone Bridge

NFL team: Washington Commanders

Position: Defensive line

Year: Sixth

JOSH BALL

High school: Stafford

NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: Offensive line

Year: Second

OREN BURKS

High school: South County

NFL team: San Francisco 49ers

Position: Linebacker

Year: Fifth

NATE DAVIS

High school: Stone Bridge

NFL team: Tennessee Titans

Position: Offensive line

Year: Fourth

TRAVIS FULGHAM

High school: Broad Run

NFL team: Denver Broncos

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Fourth

MIKE GLENNON

High school: Westfield

NFL team: New York Giants

Position: Quarterback

Year: 10th

DA’SHAWN HAND

High school: Woodbridge

NFL team: Tennessee Titans

Position: Defensive line

Year: Fifth

GARY JENNINGS

High school: Colonial Forge

NFL team: Kansas City Chiefs

Position: Wide receiver

Year: 4th

TRACE MCSORLEY

High school: Briar Woods

NFL team: Arizona Cardinals

Position: Quarterback

Year: Fourth

CAMERON NIZIALEK

High school: Freedom-South Riding

NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: Punter

Year: Fourth

BUNMI ROTIMI

High school: West Potomac

NFL team: Washington Commanders

Position: Defensive end

Year: Fifth

NICK SCOTT

High school: Fairfax

NFL team: Los Angeles Rams

Position: Safety

Year: Fourth

TIM SETTLE

High school: Stonewall Jackson

NFL team: Buffalo Bills

Position: Defensive line

Year: Fifth

JOEY SLYE

High school: North Stafford

NFL team: Washington Commanders

Position: Kicker

Year: Fourth

M.J. STEWART

High school: Yorktown

NFL team: Houston Texans

Position: Safety

Year: Fifth

GREG STROMAN

High school: Stonewall Jackson

NFL team: Chicago Bears

Position: Cornerback

Year: Fifth

WYATT TELLER

High school: Liberty-Bealeton

NFL Team: Cleveland Browns

Position: Offensive line

Year: Fifth

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

"

"