JONATHAN ALLEN
High school: Stone Bridge
NFL team: Washington Commanders
Position: Defensive line
Year: Sixth
JOSH BALL
High school: Stafford
NFL team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: Offensive line
Year: Second
OREN BURKS
High school: South County
NFL team: San Francisco 49ers
Position: Linebacker
Year: Fifth
NATE DAVIS
High school: Stone Bridge
NFL team: Tennessee Titans
Position: Offensive line
Year: Fourth
TRAVIS FULGHAM
High school: Broad Run
NFL team: Denver Broncos
Position: Wide receiver
Year: Fourth
MIKE GLENNON
High school: Westfield
NFL team: New York Giants
Position: Quarterback
Year: 10th
DA’SHAWN HAND
High school: Woodbridge
NFL team: Tennessee Titans
Position: Defensive line
Year: Fifth
GARY JENNINGS
High school: Colonial Forge
NFL team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: Wide receiver
Year: 4th
TRACE MCSORLEY
High school: Briar Woods
NFL team: Arizona Cardinals
Position: Quarterback
Year: Fourth
CAMERON NIZIALEK
High school: Freedom-South Riding
NFL team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: Punter
Year: Fourth
BUNMI ROTIMI
High school: West Potomac
NFL team: Washington Commanders
Position: Defensive end
Year: Fifth
NICK SCOTT
High school: Fairfax
NFL team: Los Angeles Rams
Position: Safety
Year: Fourth
TIM SETTLE
High school: Stonewall Jackson
NFL team: Buffalo Bills
Position: Defensive line
Year: Fifth
JOEY SLYE
High school: North Stafford
NFL team: Washington Commanders
Position: Kicker
Year: Fourth
M.J. STEWART
High school: Yorktown
NFL team: Houston Texans
Position: Safety
Year: Fifth
GREG STROMAN
High school: Stonewall Jackson
NFL team: Chicago Bears
Position: Cornerback
Year: Fifth
WYATT TELLER
High school: Liberty-Bealeton
NFL Team: Cleveland Browns
Position: Offensive line
Year: Fifth
