List is organized by high school
Hylton
D.J. Walton 2001 National High School All-Star Game
Ahmad Brooks 2002 U.S. Army All-American Bowl
E.J. Levenberry 2013 U.S. Army All-American Bowl
Matt Burrell 2015 U.S. Army All-American Bowl
Ricky Slade 2018 Under-Armour All-America Bowl and Polynesian Bowl
Stonewall Jackson/Unity Reed
Ryan Williams 2008 U.S. Army All-American Bowl
Greg Stroman 2014 Offense-Defense All-American Bowl
Tim Settle 2015 Under-Armour All-America Bowl
Tyleik Williams 2021 All-American Bowl
Woodbridge
Da’Shawn Hand 2014 Under-Armour All-America Bowl
Kyree Campbell 2016 Offense-Defense All-American Bowl
Antoine Sampah 2020 Under-Armour All-America Bowl and Polynesian Bowl
Reuben Adams Jr. 2020 Under-Armour All-America Bowl
