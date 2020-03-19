On Saturday morning around 7, Nick Wells walked into the Washington Nationals’ spring-training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida ready to pitch for the second time since reporting in late February.
But then the Battlefield High School graduate noticed something odd inside the clubhouse. No one was dressed in their uniforms and there were no uniforms in the lockers. Soon after, Wells learned why when Mark Scialabba, the Nationals assistant general manager in charge of player development, informed Wells and the other minor-leaguers that they were being sent home immediately in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wells was surprised initially by the news, but in the end wasn’t. He worked out Friday and intrasquad games took place without any indication that the Nationals were going in this direction. But with so many other pro leagues suspending or delaying the start of their seasons, it seemed almost inevitable pro baseball would follow suit.
“After the NBA started, I felt like it would come to us eventually,” Wells said.
Across the country in Arizona, Hylton graduate Alec Bettinger figured something was in motion Friday after friends of his with other organizations started receiving word they were headed home. A few hours later, Bettinger received the same information from the Milwaukee Brewers.
Major League Baseball announced last Thursday it was suspending spring training and pushing back the start of the season two weeks. Soon after, Minor League Baseball announced it was delaying its season as well. On Monday, MLB said Monday it was delaying opening day until mid-May at the earliest.
With spring training on hold, Wells and Bettinger headed out Saturday. Wells drove back to Prince William County and Bettinger took a direct flight from Phoenix to Baltimore-Washington International Airport.
“I had a whole row to myself,” Bettinger said. “It was interesting.”
Like all the minor leaguers, Bettinger and Wells face a number of unknowns: Where they will play this season, when they will return and when they will receive their next paycheck.
Unlike the major leaguers, the minor leaguers were not given the option of saying at the organization’s spring training facility. They were told they needed to leave.
Because the minor-leaguers don’t belong to a union, they also are not scheduled to be paid until the regular season begins. They also cannot file for unemployment since they remain MLB employees.
In 2019, Class-A players received a minimum salary of $5,800, Double-A players $7,000 and Triple-A players $14,000 for the five-month season. Rookie and short-season level players made almost $3,500 for a three-month season. MLB will raise minor-league salaries in 2021.
Baseball America reported Tuesday that Major League Baseball will address the minor leaguers’ concerns over pay at some point soon. Some individual teams have already started paying their minor leaguers in some form.
With bills to pay combined with the lack of any income, Wells is seeking a temporary job. He said he was looking into being a driver for food-delivery businesses like Postmates, DoorDash or Uber Eats. His primary expense is helping to pay rent for a townhouse in Bristow he shares with three other people, including his girlfriend.
As a high-draft pick who signed for $661,800, Wells has some flexibility with his finances. He has well over half of his bonus remaining. But with long-term planning, he wants to be wise in how he uses his bonus and not tap into savings unless it’s absolutely necessary. Bettinger said he’s fine financially now.
“I have people I can rely on,” Bettinger said. “I’m not worried about it.”
To stay in shape, Wells said he will do workouts at local gyms and indoor baseball facilities if they are open. Bettinger is in Virginia Beach training with former University of Virginia teammate Connor Jones, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization.
Bettinger said they are looking to form a group of local college and pro players interested in getting together for informal workouts.
Bettinger and Wells said they both felt mixed emotions about delaying the start of the season. They understood the reasoning and that safety precautions took priority. But questions remained.
“You have to keep on working, but it’s definitely hard,” Wells said. “Things are so open-ended.”
Wells was in his first spring training with the Nationals after Seattle traded him to Washington May 4 for right-hander Austin Adams.
A third-round pick in 2014 out of Battlefield by Toronto, Wells has endured ups and downs in his pro career. He has yet to pitch above Class A in six seasons and has a career record of 21-34 and a 5.20 ERA with seven teams. He missed most of the 2019 season after suffering a fractured left wrist when he was hit by a 101 mile per hour line drive in April. He finished last season with low-A Hagerstown.
The left-hander said he felt better this season than he has anytime before as a pro. This is also a critical season for Wells since he’s a free agent after 2020.
“This year, I was genuinely excited,” said the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Wells. “I’ve put on 20 pounds. I was bouncing back. Everything was clicking.”
It was too early in spring training either player to know where they were going to be assigned in April. There were indications Wells would begin with Class A Fredericksburg and even possibly Double-A Harrisburg.
Bettinger, rated the Brewers’ No. 20 prospect by Baseball America, appeared on track to pitch at Triple-A San Antonio. He went 5-7 with a 3.44 ERA and a team-high 146.1 innings for Double-A Biloxi.
Major-League Baseball teams usually don’t tell minor-leaguers their destinations until a few days before the regular-season opener, which this season was April 9.
In the meantime, they wait for whatever may be next.
“It’s a given we have to keep ourselves in shape,” Bettinger said. “We have to be ready to go back.”
