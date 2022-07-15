The 2022 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft is July 17-19.

The first round and second rounds are July 17 with everything starting at 7 p.m Rounds 3-10 are July 18 with selections starting at 2 p.m. And rounds 11-20 are July 19 with selections starting at 2 p.m.

ESPN will broadcast the first round on Sunday. MLB.com will stream all the selections.

Here is a list of possible local selections.

ZACH AGNOS

High school: Battlefield (2019 graduate)

College: East Carolina

Position: Shortstop/right-handed pitcher

Baseball America Magazine’s Draft ranking: No. 462

2022 stats: Batted .330 (88-for 267) with seven home runs, 42 RBI and 56 runs scored. Agnos was also 3-0 as a relief pitcher with three saves in 21 appearances

Did you know? Agnos was named to two all-American teams this season and made the 26-player Collegiate National Baseball Team

MAGNUS ELLERTS

High school: Woodbridge (2019 graduate)

College: Florida Southwestern

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Baseball America Magazine’s Draft ranking: No. 401

2022 stats: Went 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched

Did you know? Ellerts was the Suncoast Conference Pitcher of the Year and competed this summer for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

JACK O’CONNOR

High school: Bishop O’Connell (2022 graduate)

College: Has signed with the University of Virginia

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Baseball America Magazine’s Draft ranking: No. 231

2022 stats: Went 6-1 with 70 strikeouts and a 0.83 ERA

Did you know? O’Connor competed with the U-18 USA National Team

NATE SAVINO

High school: Potomac Falls (December 2019 graduate)

College: University of Virginia

Position: Left-handed pitcher

Baseball America Magazine’s Draft ranking: No. 118

2022 stats: Went 6-6 with a 3.69 ERA along with 79 strikeouts and 32 walks in 78 innings

Did you know? Savino was considered a sure-fire first-round selection out of high school before choosing not to play his senior year and instead enrolling early at Virginia.

GRIFFIN STIEG

High school: McLean (2022 graduate)

College: Signed with Virginia Tech

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Baseball America Magazine’s Draft ranking: No. 458

2022 stats: Went 9-1 with a 0.90 ERA and 93 strikeouts

Did you know? Stieg was a first-team, all-Class 6 state selection this season

ALSO WORTH NOTING

Former Patriot standout Eli Serrano is rated the No. 383 prospect by Baseball America.

Serrano, the son of former Patriot head baseball coach and Hylton graduate Sammy Serrano, spent his freshman and sophomore years at Patriot before transferring to the Pro5 Baseball Academy in Apex, N.C. A first baseman, Serrano has signed with North Carolina State.

David Fawcett is the sports editor for InsideNoVa.com. Reach him at dfawcett@insidenova.com

