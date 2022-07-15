The 2022 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft is July 17-19.
The first round and second rounds are July 17 with everything starting at 7 p.m Rounds 3-10 are July 18 with selections starting at 2 p.m. And rounds 11-20 are July 19 with selections starting at 2 p.m.
ESPN will broadcast the first round on Sunday. MLB.com will stream all the selections.
Here is a list of possible local selections.
ZACH AGNOS
High school: Battlefield (2019 graduate)
College: East Carolina
Position: Shortstop/right-handed pitcher
Baseball America Magazine’s Draft ranking: No. 462
2022 stats: Batted .330 (88-for 267) with seven home runs, 42 RBI and 56 runs scored. Agnos was also 3-0 as a relief pitcher with three saves in 21 appearances
Did you know? Agnos was named to two all-American teams this season and made the 26-player Collegiate National Baseball Team
MAGNUS ELLERTS
High school: Woodbridge (2019 graduate)
College: Florida Southwestern
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Baseball America Magazine’s Draft ranking: No. 401
2022 stats: Went 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched
Did you know? Ellerts was the Suncoast Conference Pitcher of the Year and competed this summer for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League.
JACK O’CONNOR
High school: Bishop O’Connell (2022 graduate)
College: Has signed with the University of Virginia
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Baseball America Magazine’s Draft ranking: No. 231
2022 stats: Went 6-1 with 70 strikeouts and a 0.83 ERA
Did you know? O’Connor competed with the U-18 USA National Team
NATE SAVINO
High school: Potomac Falls (December 2019 graduate)
College: University of Virginia
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Baseball America Magazine’s Draft ranking: No. 118
2022 stats: Went 6-6 with a 3.69 ERA along with 79 strikeouts and 32 walks in 78 innings
Did you know? Savino was considered a sure-fire first-round selection out of high school before choosing not to play his senior year and instead enrolling early at Virginia.
GRIFFIN STIEG
High school: McLean (2022 graduate)
College: Signed with Virginia Tech
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Baseball America Magazine’s Draft ranking: No. 458
2022 stats: Went 9-1 with a 0.90 ERA and 93 strikeouts
Did you know? Stieg was a first-team, all-Class 6 state selection this season
ALSO WORTH NOTING
Former Patriot standout Eli Serrano is rated the No. 383 prospect by Baseball America.
Serrano, the son of former Patriot head baseball coach and Hylton graduate Sammy Serrano, spent his freshman and sophomore years at Patriot before transferring to the Pro5 Baseball Academy in Apex, N.C. A first baseman, Serrano has signed with North Carolina State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.