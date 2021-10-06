Brentsville High School won the Class 3 Region B golf title Tuesday at Mattaponi Springs.
The Tigers finished with a score of 313. Meridian was second at 324. Goochland’s Luke Manno won the individual title after shooting a 76.
The top two teams and top three individuals from non-state qualifying teams advance to the state tournament Oct. 11 at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
Individually for Brentsville, Reid Sanders was second, Barrett Butler third and Addison Butler and Jack Cundiff who tied for fifth. All four were all-region selections.
Team scores: 1. Brentsville 313; 2. Meridian 324; 3. Goochland 330; 4. Maggie Walker 337; 5. Manassas Park 347; 6. William Monroe 363; 7. James Monroe 378; 8. Skyline 394; 9. Culpeper 397; 10. Warren County 448; 11. Caroline 468.
VOLLEYBALL
COLGAN 3, HYLTON 1: Colgan hosted Hylton Tuesday night and came away with a 25-10, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21 win.
Colgan was led by Aubrey Hatch with 10 kills, Brielle Kemavor with 10 kills, and Alana Connor with 10 kills. Paula Sigurani led the defense with 13 digs and Alexis Scipione led the team with 40 assists. Colgan moves to 13-1 overall and 7 and 0 in the district.
MEAC HONORS BROKENBURR
Colgan graduate Darrian Brokenburr was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
The Howard University junior totaled seven tackles (six solo) and 2.5 sacks in the Bison’s home win over Sacred Heart Oct. 2. Brokenburr has 12 tackles on the season.
CLASS 6 REGION B GOLF
Freedom-South Riding (308) and Colonial Forge (313) qualified for the Class 6 state meet Monday after finishing first and second at the region meet at Forest Greens.
Battlefield was third (316). Individually, Battlefield’s Will Harley and Tate Corbett advanced to states. Harley was third at regionals and Corbett eighth. John Champe’s Miles Cooper was the other individual state qualifier after finishing sixth at regionals.
The state meet is Oct. 12 at the Williamsburg National Golf Club.
1. Freedom-South Riding 308; 2. Colonial Forge 313; 3. Battlefield 316; 4. John Champe 332; 5. Gainesville 354; 6. Colgan 355; 7. Woodbridge 380; 8. Potomac 454.
