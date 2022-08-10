The following local schools have submitted appeals to the Virginia High School’s Recommended Alignment Plan for the 2023-24 to 2026-27 school years.

Colonial Forge: Requests to move from Class 5, Region D to Class 6 Region B

Freedom-South Riding (Loudoun County): Requests move from Class 6 Region B to Class 6 Region D

Gainesville: Requests to stay in Class 6 Region B instead of being moved to Class 5 Region D

Potomac, Gainesville to appeal region placement for next VHSL realignment cycle Potomac and Gainesville high schools would drop from Class 6 to Class 5 for the next four-year cycle under the Virginia High School League’s R…

North Stafford: Requests to move from Class 5 Region D to Class 6 Region B

Potomac: Requests to stay in Class 6 Region B instead of being moved to Class 5 Region D

Loudoun County Schools has also requested the formation of an additional district in Class 4.

The deadline to submit appeals was Aug. 8.

Schools that wish to oppose an appeal have until Aug. 15 to submit their written opposition to the VHSL.

The appeals committee will meet Aug. 23 to hear appeals and recommend the final alignment plan to the Executive Committee.

Appeals to the Executive Committee are due Sept. 6.

The Executive Committee will determine the final alignment plan Sept. 21.