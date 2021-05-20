Virginia Tech sophomore outfielder Kelsey Brown (Battlefield) was named to the all-ACC second team for softball.
Brown leads the Hokies with a .400 batting average along with 60 hits and 30 stolen bases in 30 attempts. Virginia Tech begin NCAA Tournament play Thursday as the No. 2 seed in the Tempe Regional in Arizona.
Virginia Wesleyan’s Julia Sinnett (Woodbridge) made the all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference team for the third time in her softball career.
Sinnett was a first-team pick for the second straight season. She was a third-team selection in 2018.
She hit .356 this season.
Maddie Hool (Hylton) and Emily Weatherholtz (Osbourn Park) were named to the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference as first and second-team selections.
Hool hit .330 and led the team with 30 runs scored and 103 at-bats. Weatherholtz went 13-3 as a pitcher with a 3.60 ERA.
Burrell joins the Mount
Potomac High School graduate Justin Burrell is the newest member of the Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball coaching staff. Head coach Dan Engelstad announced Burrell’s hire May 13.
Burrell spent the last four seasons as an assistant at Lafayette. Burrell was a four-year starting point guard at Holy Cross before embarking on his coaching career.
Burrell graduated from Potomac in 2010. He was a second-team all-Group AAA selection and the Cardinal District Player of the Year after averaging 20.9 points his senior season.
Withers joins Lansing
The Oakland A’s moved Osbourn graduate Brandon Withers from extended spring training to their High-A affiliate in Lansing (MI).
The right-handed pitcher is in his fifth year in Oakland’s organization. He joins Forest Park graduate Charles Hall on the Lugnuts’ pitching staff.
