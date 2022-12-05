42_52_IN Western Branch vs Freedom Football_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_1599.jpg
JuJu Preston (1) speed helped power Freedom to a 63-14 win during Saturday's State semifinals over Western Branch.

 Doug Stroud

2022

Freedom-Woodbridge vs. Madison, Saturday, Dec. 10 at Old Dominion University, 4:30 p.m.

2018

Manchester 49, Freedom 7 (Class 6)

2010

Battlefield 26, Hermitage 7 (Group AAA, Division 6)

2008

Oscar Smith 54, Osbourn 24 (Group AAA, Division 6)

2007

Westfield 42, Woodbridge 14 (Group AAA, Division 6)

Stone Bridge 38, Potomac 0 (Group AAA, Division 5)

2006

Osbourn 42, Chantilly 20 (Group AAA, Division 6)

2005

Giles 35, Manassas Park 34 (Group A, Division 2)

2004

Manassas Park 20, Powell Valley 13 (Group A, Division 2)

2002

Hylton 6, Oakton 0 (Group AAA, Division 6)

1999

Hylton 28, Varina 27 (Group AAA, Division 6)

1998

Hylton 21, Varina 13 (Group AAA, Division 6)

1995

Indian River 13, Hylton 12 (Group AAA, Division 6)

1990

Gar-Field 13, Hampton 12 (Group AAA, Division 6)

West Potomac 15, Potomac 14 (Group AAA, Division 5)

1989

Woodrow Wilson 20, Potomac 0 (Group AAA, Division 5)

1986

Parry McCluer 24, Manassas Park 0 (Group A, Division 1)

1977

Hampton 12, Gar-Field 7 (Group AAA)

1974

Bethel 24, Woodbridge 21 (Group AAA)

