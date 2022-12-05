2022
Freedom-Woodbridge vs. Madison, Saturday, Dec. 10 at Old Dominion University, 4:30 p.m.
2018
Manchester 49, Freedom 7 (Class 6)
2010
Battlefield 26, Hermitage 7 (Group AAA, Division 6)
2008
Oscar Smith 54, Osbourn 24 (Group AAA, Division 6)
2007
Westfield 42, Woodbridge 14 (Group AAA, Division 6)
Stone Bridge 38, Potomac 0 (Group AAA, Division 5)
2006
Osbourn 42, Chantilly 20 (Group AAA, Division 6)
2005
Giles 35, Manassas Park 34 (Group A, Division 2)
2004
Manassas Park 20, Powell Valley 13 (Group A, Division 2)
2002
Hylton 6, Oakton 0 (Group AAA, Division 6)
1999
Hylton 28, Varina 27 (Group AAA, Division 6)
1998
Hylton 21, Varina 13 (Group AAA, Division 6)
1995
Indian River 13, Hylton 12 (Group AAA, Division 6)
1990
Gar-Field 13, Hampton 12 (Group AAA, Division 6)
West Potomac 15, Potomac 14 (Group AAA, Division 5)
1989
Woodrow Wilson 20, Potomac 0 (Group AAA, Division 5)
1986
Parry McCluer 24, Manassas Park 0 (Group A, Division 1)
1977
Hampton 12, Gar-Field 7 (Group AAA)
1974
Bethel 24, Woodbridge 21 (Group AAA)
