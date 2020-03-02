Two individuals and two relay teams won state titles this weekend at the Class 6 indoor track and field championships at the at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton
Freedom’s James Ansah, Jaylen Barringer, Trei Thorogood and Nick Newman captured the 1,600-relay (3:25.80) and the 800 relay (1:29.96). Battlefield’s Tyler Lynch captured the boys pole vault (a meet-record and personal best of 15 feet, six inches) and Colgan’s Bryce Lentz won the boys 3,200-meter race (9 minutes, 13.69 seconds). This was Battlefield’s 10th state pole vault title in five years.
Battlefield boys had the best local finish, taking third with 33 points. Freedom was fourth with 32 points. Western Branch won the boys and girls titles with 47 and 69 points. Colgan
Other local all-state finishers were:
Second place: Osbourn Park’s Garin Gross in the boys shot put (53-7) and Battlefield’s boys 1,600 relay team of Kaden Waller, Joseph Morris, David Kennedy and Austin Gallant (3:26.23).
Earning third-place honors: Colgan’s Lauren Yeboah-Kodie (boys 55 hurdles, 8.16; long jump, 17-11.25), Patriot’s Jacob Hamacher (boys 1,600, 4:22.70), Osbourn Park’s Lewis Freeman (boys 500, 1:05.82) , Osbourn Park’s Barbara Antwi (girls shot put, 40-4.75), Freedom’s Thorogood (boys 55, 6.46), Potomac’s Alicia Thomas (girls 55, 7.11) and Patriot’s boys 1,600 relay team (Marcus Wilson, Ian Gresham, Ethan Brown, Jack Daly; 3:26.42).
Fourth place: Freedom’s Barringer (boys 300 hurdles, 35.35), Patriot’s Wilson (boys 55 hurdles, 7.54), Osbourn’s Azaria Pack (girls high jump, 5-2) and Colgan’s Alencia Lentz (girls pole vault, 10-6).
Fifth place: Battlefield’s Brian DiBassinga (boys triple jump, 44-7.75) and boys 3,200 relay team (Jackson Tirrell, Joseph Morris, Alex Hewitt, David Kennedy; 8:07.22), Potomac’s Tyga Golden (boys high jump, 6-0) and boys 1,600 relay team (Omar Aly, Bryan Ahouman, Dylan Driscol, Jurrell Petties; 3:28.47), Gar-Field’s Moses Koroma (boys 55 hurdles, 7.69), Forest Park’s Elijah Bellamy (boys 500, 1:05.89), Osbourn Park’s Margaret Pullen (girls pole vault, 10-0) and Hylton’s Amiya Johnson (girls 55, 7.22).
Sixth place: Patriot’s Jack Daly (boys 500, 1:06.65) and Marcus Wilson (boys long jump, 21-10.75), Osbourn’s Amani Salomon (girls shot put, 34-10.75) and Battlefield’s boys 800 relay (Jaysen Dennis, Elias Xereas, Gavin Anderson, Kaden Waller; 1:33.22).
