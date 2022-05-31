Graduates of Prince William County high schools listed on rosters of teams competing in this weekend's opening round of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament:

ZACH AGNOS

High school: Battlefield

College: East Carolina

Year: Sophomore

Position: Shortstop

2022 stats: The first-team all-AAC selection is hitting .324 in 60 games (all starts) with seven homers and 37 RBI. Also 3-0 in 16 games as a relief pitcher with a 2.89 ERA.

NCAA Tournament: ECU hosts the Greenville Regional. The No. 1 Pirates (42-18) open up Friday against No. 4 Coppin State (24-28).

GRIFFIN BOONE

High school: Forest Park

College: VCU

Year: Sophomore

Position: Infielder

2022 stats: Hitting .125 with 1 RBI in eight games

NCAA Tournament: The third-seeded Rams (40-18) meet second-seeded Georgia Friday, 7 p.m. in the Chapel Hill Regional.

CARTER CUNNINGHAM

High school: Battlefield

College: East Carolina

Year: Sophomore

Positions: Outfielder/first base

2022 stats: Hitting .224 with three homers and 15 RBI in 52 games (19 starts)

RILEY EIKHOFF

High school: Patriot

College: Coastal Carolina

Year: Red-shirt freshman

Position: Pitcher

2022 stats: 4-0 with a 6.91 ERA in 18 games (3 starts)

NCAA Tournament: Third-seeded Coastal Carolina (36-18-1) plays second-seeded Virginia (38-17) Friday in the Greenville Regional.

NIC ERICSSON

High school: Hylton

College: VCU

Year: Red-shirt sophomore

Position: Catcher

2022 stats: Hitting .106 with six RBI in 34 games (19 starts)

CHRISTOPHER HUND

High school: Woodbridge

College: Long Island

Year: Freshman

Position: Infielder

2022 stats: Hitting .238 in 29 games (22 starts) with four homers and 11 RBI

2022 NCAA Tournament: The fourth-seeded Sharks (37-19) meet top-seeded Maryland Friday, 7 p.m. in the College Park Regional.

RYLEY JOHNSON

High school: Colgan

College: ECU

Year: Sophomore

Position: Outfielder

2022 stats: Hitting .105 in 12 games (six starts)

HUNTER MEADE

High school: Patriot

College: Army

Year: Senior

Position: Outfielder

2022 stats: Hitting .285 in 54 games (53 starts) with 23 RBI

NCAA Tournament: Fourth-seeded Army (31-23) is at top-seeded Southern Miss, Friday 2 p.m. in the Hattiesburg Regional

JONAH SEAGEARS

High school: Battlefield

College: Virginia Tech

Year: Junior

Position: Infielder

2022 stats: Hitting .250 in five games

NCAA Tournament: The top-seeded Hokies (41-12) host fourth-seeded Wright State Friday, 7 p.m. in the Blacksburg Regional

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.