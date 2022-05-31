Graduates of Prince William County high schools listed on rosters of teams competing in this weekend's opening round of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament:
ZACH AGNOS
High school: Battlefield
College: East Carolina
Year: Sophomore
Position: Shortstop
2022 stats: The first-team all-AAC selection is hitting .324 in 60 games (all starts) with seven homers and 37 RBI. Also 3-0 in 16 games as a relief pitcher with a 2.89 ERA.
NCAA Tournament: ECU hosts the Greenville Regional. The No. 1 Pirates (42-18) open up Friday against No. 4 Coppin State (24-28).
GRIFFIN BOONE
High school: Forest Park
College: VCU
Year: Sophomore
Position: Infielder
2022 stats: Hitting .125 with 1 RBI in eight games
NCAA Tournament: The third-seeded Rams (40-18) meet second-seeded Georgia Friday, 7 p.m. in the Chapel Hill Regional.
CARTER CUNNINGHAM
High school: Battlefield
College: East Carolina
Year: Sophomore
Positions: Outfielder/first base
2022 stats: Hitting .224 with three homers and 15 RBI in 52 games (19 starts)
RILEY EIKHOFF
High school: Patriot
College: Coastal Carolina
Year: Red-shirt freshman
Position: Pitcher
2022 stats: 4-0 with a 6.91 ERA in 18 games (3 starts)
NCAA Tournament: Third-seeded Coastal Carolina (36-18-1) plays second-seeded Virginia (38-17) Friday in the Greenville Regional.
NIC ERICSSON
High school: Hylton
College: VCU
Year: Red-shirt sophomore
Position: Catcher
2022 stats: Hitting .106 with six RBI in 34 games (19 starts)
CHRISTOPHER HUND
High school: Woodbridge
College: Long Island
Year: Freshman
Position: Infielder
2022 stats: Hitting .238 in 29 games (22 starts) with four homers and 11 RBI
2022 NCAA Tournament: The fourth-seeded Sharks (37-19) meet top-seeded Maryland Friday, 7 p.m. in the College Park Regional.
RYLEY JOHNSON
High school: Colgan
College: ECU
Year: Sophomore
Position: Outfielder
2022 stats: Hitting .105 in 12 games (six starts)
HUNTER MEADE
High school: Patriot
College: Army
Year: Senior
Position: Outfielder
2022 stats: Hitting .285 in 54 games (53 starts) with 23 RBI
NCAA Tournament: Fourth-seeded Army (31-23) is at top-seeded Southern Miss, Friday 2 p.m. in the Hattiesburg Regional
JONAH SEAGEARS
High school: Battlefield
College: Virginia Tech
Year: Junior
Position: Infielder
2022 stats: Hitting .250 in five games
NCAA Tournament: The top-seeded Hokies (41-12) host fourth-seeded Wright State Friday, 7 p.m. in the Blacksburg Regional
