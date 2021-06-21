Rippon Middle School longtime activities director Tom Peterman, who coached baseball for 30 years and coached football from 1982-2019, has retired after a 49-year teaching career.
“The only bittersweet thing was the way it ended,” Peterman said. “With no personal contact with students and teaching virtually through Zoom, I just didn’t see a way to make it 50 [years]. It was sad to end it with no middle school sports this year.”
Peterman attended Fred Lynn Middle School and Woodbridge High School during the 1960s, then taught in both Essex and Bedford counties before returning to the area and teaching physical education at Rippon.
Once he came to Rippon, Peterman served as an assistant football and track coach for two years before eventually taking over the football program. He became activities director in 1989 when the former AD moved to Lake Ridge Middle School, a newly opened school at the time. In recent years, Peterman also became an assistant track coach again before sports were shut down in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Peterman said one of the secrets to his longevity has been his enjoyment of activity.
“I’ve told many people I could never have taught this long if I had to be a classroom teacher,” Peterman said. “I always enjoyed being outside.”
Peterman said he has seen one thing stay the same, and one major thing change during his career.
“The fundamentals for all sports are still the same—you have to run and pass the football well and you have to hit, field, and pitch well in baseball,” Peterman said. “What has changed is kids today are spending much more time playing sports. In my day there was Little League and Pop Warner, but now there are so many other avenues. Kids can play three or four sports and play them all year round now.”
One of the other things Peterman takes pride in regarding his career is knowing that his efforts led to future success for some of his students.
“For years, we fed into Potomac [High School] and it was easier to follow what the kids did when they went there,” Peterman said. “When Freedom was built, it made it a little more difficult.”
Athletes that played for Peterman and then went onto collegiate and professional success include former UCLA and New Orleans Saints lineman Craig Nowitzky and former Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryan Fitzgerald.
When asked what he will enjoy most about retirement, Peterman answered without hesitation.
“I won’t have to get up so early in the morning,” Peterman said, with a chuckle. “But I have several grandchildren and it will be great to be able to watch their sporting events and spend more time with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.