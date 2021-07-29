As soon as the Brentsville head football job opened in late May, Dan Bruton texted Loren White with a question he already knew the answer to.
“You are going after it?” Bruton texted White. White responded, “I have to.”
Bruton understood White’s decision even if it meant having to find a late-minute replacement on his coaching staff. At the time, White was Bruton’s defensive coordinator at Gainesville High School. Gainesville opens this fall.
But while White looked forward to helping start a new program, he wanted to become a head football coach even more. Brentsville provided an ideal situation.
White served as defensive coordinator from 2014-16 under Ryan Smith. When Smith left, White applied for the head coaching job that eventually went to Joe Mullinax. White also applied for the Woodbridge job that went to Jimmy Longerbeam.
When Deep Run High School in the Richmond area announced May 18 it had hired Mullinax, White jumped at the chance to try again at Brentsville.
This time, he landed the top position. On June 10, the Nokesville school introduced White as its next coach.
“Nothing matches the atmosphere out there,” White said. “The way the town closes down for the game and how it’s all community related.”
White is one of six new head coaches at local programs when football practice begins Thursday. The 2002 Gar-Field High School graduate worked his way up the ladder after serving on staffs at Gar-Field, Osbourn, Osbourn Park and most recently Patriot.
White will oversee a team that returns most of the coaching staff from last season. White added two coaches from Patriot: offensive coordinator Obie Woods and defensive coordinator Jesse Jackson.
The Tigers graduated a number of key players from a 5-2 squad that reached the postseason for the sixth straight time.
But Brentsville does bring back significant returnees led by junior all-region offensive lineman Tyler Nix.
Junior first-team all-district defensive back Jackson Schnetzler, senior second-team all-district end Gabe Howell, senior second-team all-district linebacker Nick Griffin, junior second-team all-district defensive all-purpose pick Will Johnson and senior wide receiver/defensive back Gavin Youn (Davidson commitment) are also back.
As far as newcomers, White is high on sophomore Caleb Alexander at quarterback.
Brentsville also has two transfers from Patriot, senior safety/running back Bryce Jackson (Merrimack commitment) and White’s son Langston, a 6-2, 190-pound sophomore linebacker/tight end.
White said the turnout has been strong as football returns to its normal fall schedule after the pandemic delayed the 2020 season into the spring. When teams were finally able to play, they did so wearing masks, while a limited number of spectators were allowed to watch from the stands.
White said he’s had a total of 78 to 80 players showing up for offseason weightlifting and conditioning, something he took as a good sign.
“I’m out here [on the field], it’s hot, I’m painting lines and I can’t wait,” White said of Thursday’s opening practice. “In the spring, it was all right wearing hoodies and sweats, but now it’s time to get the T-shirts and shorts out. Then having everyone able to attend the games. That’s what I am most looking forward to.”
