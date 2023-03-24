BASEBALL
PATRIOT 11, MOUNTAIN VIEW 10: Luke Sullivan’s walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth provided the game-winning run in the Pioneers’ non-district victory Thursday.
Jordan Capuano hit a grand slam for Patriot (3-0). Kameron Mahoney also hit a homer.
BATTLEFIELD 14, UNITY REED 1: Four pitchers combined on a one-hitter for the Bobcats (1-2, 1-1).
Brice Shumate was the winning pitcher. He struck out four in two innings. Andrew Hitt struck out two in two innings and Cooper Harris struck out one in two innings and Austin Cardran recorded one strikeout in one inning.
J.P. Williams went 5 for 5 from the plate with three RBI and four runs scored.
COLGAN 38, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0 (four innings): Matthew Westley tossed a no-hitter in four innings and struck out 10 in the Sharks’ win.
Westley also went 2 for 3 with five RBI and five runs scored. Christian Abney was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and six RBI and Caden Colangelo 4 for 4 with four RBI and three runs scored.
Brett Renfrow, Colangelo and Jae’dan Carter all hit home runs.
Colgan (4-0, 2-0), scored 21 runs in the top of the first, 12 in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth.
SOFTBALL
BATTLEFIELD 16, UNITY REED 0 (five innings): Rebecca Autry tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win Thursday.
She struck out 10. Autrey was also 2 for 3 from the plate with three RBI, one run scored and a home run.
Kaleigh Hargis led Battlefield (3-1, 1-1) with five RBI on 3 of 3 hitting.
COLGAN 20, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0 (five innings): Madison Weaver and Mari Nicholson combined on a two-hitter and 10 strikeouts to lead Colgan.
Weaver was the winning pitcher. She struck out six in three innings and allowed the two hits.
Kayli Lamboy was 3 for 3 with four RBI and two runs scored for Colgan (4-3, 2-0). She and Jordan Hern hit homers.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 9, PATRIOT 7: Layla French went 3 for 4 with two runs scored for Patriot (2-3).
