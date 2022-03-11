Madison (27-2) defeated Osbourn Park (26-2) 38-29 Friday to win the Class 6 state championship at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
This game was a rematch of last year's state final won by Madison. Madison handed OP its only loss of this season, 53-35 Dec. 30.
Madison led Osbourn Park 15-8 at halftime. Osbourn Park was 3 of 15 from the field, including going 0-4 from the 3-point line, during the first two periods. Madison was 6 of 23, including 0-5 from the 3-point line.
