Madison High School beat visiting Osbourn Park Saturday 54-48 to claim the Class 6 state championship.
The Warhawks (16-1) were declared the Class 6 co-champion last year with Edison after the pandemic cancelled the state final. Madison also won state titles in 1991 and 1993.
Osbourn Park (14-2) was playing in its first-ever state final for girls basketball. Osbourn Park closed within three late in the fourth quarter before Madison went on a 5-0 run.
Stay with InsideNoVa for more on Saturday's game.
