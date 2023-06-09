Six outs away from its season coming to an end, Madison turned its fortunes around by scoring a run in four straight at-bats in the top of the sixth inning of Friday's Class 6 state semifinal at John Champe High School against Colgan.

The result gave the Warhawks a 4-3 come-from-behind victory and put them in Saturday's state championship game at 11 a.m. against Concorde District rival Westfield. The game is at John Champe.

Colgan, looking to become the first state baseball champion from Prince William County since 1995, lost in the final four for the third straight season. The Sharks (24-3) dropped a 2-1 decision to Madison in the 2021 state final and a 2-1 decision to Herndon in the 2022 state semifinals.

Sharp, efficient defensive play in the early going from Colgan kept momentum on its side after a first-inning solo home run from Julius Bagnerise that sailed 375 feet to right field.

With two outs in the top of the third, star Madison first baseman Bryce Eldridge grounded out to second. The Sharks found themselves in prime position when Jae'dan Carter's RBI single scored Ian MacMillen, who led off the inning with a triple to left, and Tyler Bassett's sacrifice to left brought Carter home to make it 3-0.

Madison nearly had themselves a two-out rally in the top of the fifth, when Eldridge came up to bat with runners on first and second. Colgan coach Mike Colangelo intentionally walked the Alabama signee who is projected as a first-round pick in next month's MLB draft, leaving the red-clad Warhawk fans who came out in droves incensed.

But when Jason Cassidy grounded out to Bagnerise at short the next at-bat, Colangelo's decision was validated, and the Sharks were two defensive innings away from the championship game.

Colgan starter Matthew Westley gave up a leadoff single in the sixth on his 92nd pitch of the afternoon, which would be his last. Christian Abney entered in relief, and the senior struggled to find his command with a hit-by-pitch and a walk issued to the first two batters he faced.

A walk, seeing-eye single to left, fielder's choice to short, and sac fly to center on Madison's next four plate appearances turned the game on its head, reminiscent of the Warhawks' sixth- inning rally in the regional semifinal against Oakton that helped propel them to this spot.

"We looked like we were swinging a rolled-up newspaper for the first four innings," Madison coach Mark Gjormand joked afterward. "We have a saying, 'pound the rock.' If you pound it long enough, you'll get water." Their aim, he said, was to get to the Sharks' relatively untested bullpen and grind out enough at-bats to manufacture the runs they needed.

They had a little bit of unsolicited motivation, too.

A Colgan player blew a kiss toward the Madison players after the Warhawks came up short in the fifth, which Eldridge called a "spark" for his team. "That's all it takes for us," he said. "We don't give up, we're never out of the fight no matter what the score is, no matter what the situation is. This team is special, [they] have grit, I'm so blessed to be a part of it."

Eldridge is excited to going up against good friend Jonny Farmelo, the other Co-Player of the Year in the Concorde. The teams split their first four meetings this season 2-2.

"There's no better way to have it. I'm looking forward to getting after it with him one last time, it's been fun competing against him," Eldridge said.

"There's no secrets" between the two sides," said Gjormand. "It's just gonna be baseball at its purest.

"I told these guys, they're like Secretariat. They're resilient, they're tough, and they love each other."