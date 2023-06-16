James Madison’s senior pitcher Bryce Eldridge is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and James Madison’s head coach Mark Gjormand is the Class 6 Coach of the Year for baseball.
The 6-foot-7 ½ Eldridge throws right-handed and is a power-hitting left-handed batter. He posted an 11-0 record, striking out 88 batters in 2023. This season he threw 53.2 innings, with an ERA of 1.30, .210 BAA, and walks and hits per inning pitched an average of .95.
As an offensive threat, Eldridge batted .420 with a slugging percentage of 1.080 and OBP of .670 in 50 at-bats scoring 18 runs, six doubles, nine home runs, and 25 RBI. Defensively, Eldridge had a fielding percentage of .987 with 75 TC, 10 assists, 64 putouts, and one error. Eldridge has committed to play at the University of Alabama.
The Class 6 Coach of the Year, Mark Gjormand, led his 23-5 James Madison team to a VHSL state championship defeating Westfield 5-4 in the finals. James Madison was the runner-up in the Region 6C finals. This is Gjormand’s fourth state title with the Warhawks and the sixth in the program’s history (1968, 1971, 2002, 2015, 2021, and 2023).
The all-state baseball team consists of three pitchers, one catcher, four infielders by position, three outfielders, one DH, and two at-large players from any position. Only those players selected first-team all-region are eligible for selection to the all-state team. The all-state selection committee comprises eight coaches, with two from each region.
FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Bryce Eldridge James Madison Sr
Pitcher Ryan Marohn Freedom Sr
Pitcher Brett Renfrow Colgan Sr
Catcher Jae’dan Carter Colgan Sr
1st Base Joey Mitchell Westfield Sr
2nd Base Matthew Westley Colgan Sr
3rd Base Jackson Freeman Fairfax Sr
Shortstop Matthew Colella Centreville Sr
Outfielder Zyhir Hope Colonial Forge Sr
Outfielder Grady Lenahan Patriot Soph
Outfielder Jonny Farmelo Westfield Sr
DH Mason Butash Freedom Sr
At-Large Kameron Mahoney Patriot Sr
At-Large Jamie Laskofski Lake Braddock Jr
Player of the Year: Bryce Eldridge James Madison Sr
Coach of the Year: Mark Gjormand James Madison
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Bradley Zayac Grassfield Jr
Pitcher Jake Drumm Lake Braddock Jr
Pitcher Jordan Capuano Patriot Sr
Catcher Jacob Bunch Grassfield Sr
1st Base Kameron Mahoney Patriot Sr
2nd Base Quinn Canning Grassfield Sr
3rd Base Jackson Wise Manchester Jr
Shortstop Jamie Laskofski Lake Braddock Jr
Outfielder Brett Renfrow Colgan Sr
Outfielder Nolan Batson West Springfield Sr
Outfielder Nic Poole Western Branch Sr
DH Evan Schick Lake Braddock Sr
At-Large Jake Treasure West Springfield Sr
At-Large Will Creech James River Jr
At-Large Zach Colangelo Colonial Forge Sr
