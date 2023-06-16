James Madison’s senior pitcher Bryce Eldridge is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and James Madison’s head coach Mark Gjormand is the Class 6 Coach of the Year for baseball.

The 6-foot-7 ½ Eldridge throws right-handed and is a power-hitting left-handed batter. He posted an 11-0 record, striking out 88 batters in 2023. This season he threw 53.2 innings, with an ERA of 1.30, .210 BAA, and walks and hits per inning pitched an average of .95.

As an offensive threat, Eldridge batted .420 with a slugging percentage of 1.080 and OBP of .670 in 50 at-bats scoring 18 runs, six doubles, nine home runs, and 25 RBI. Defensively, Eldridge had a fielding percentage of .987 with 75 TC, 10 assists, 64 putouts, and one error. Eldridge has committed to play at the University of Alabama.

The Class 6 Coach of the Year, Mark Gjormand, led his 23-5 James Madison team to a VHSL state championship defeating Westfield 5-4 in the finals. James Madison was the runner-up in the Region 6C finals. This is Gjormand’s fourth state title with the Warhawks and the sixth in the program’s history (1968, 1971, 2002, 2015, 2021, and 2023).

The all-state baseball team consists of three pitchers, one catcher, four infielders by position, three outfielders, one DH, and two at-large players from any position. Only those players selected first-team all-region are eligible for selection to the all-state team. The all-state selection committee comprises eight coaches, with two from each region.

FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Pitcher Bryce Eldridge James Madison Sr

Pitcher Ryan Marohn Freedom Sr

Pitcher Brett Renfrow Colgan Sr

Catcher Jae’dan Carter Colgan Sr

1st Base Joey Mitchell Westfield Sr

2nd Base Matthew Westley Colgan Sr

3rd Base Jackson Freeman Fairfax Sr

Shortstop Matthew Colella Centreville Sr

Outfielder Zyhir Hope Colonial Forge Sr

Outfielder Grady Lenahan Patriot Soph

Outfielder Jonny Farmelo Westfield Sr

DH Mason Butash Freedom Sr

At-Large Kameron Mahoney Patriot Sr

At-Large Jamie Laskofski Lake Braddock Jr

Player of the Year: Bryce Eldridge James Madison Sr

Coach of the Year: Mark Gjormand James Madison

SECOND TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Pitcher Bradley Zayac Grassfield Jr

Pitcher Jake Drumm Lake Braddock Jr

Pitcher Jordan Capuano Patriot Sr

Catcher Jacob Bunch Grassfield Sr

1st Base Kameron Mahoney Patriot Sr

2nd Base Quinn Canning Grassfield Sr

3rd Base Jackson Wise Manchester Jr

Shortstop Jamie Laskofski Lake Braddock Jr

Outfielder Brett Renfrow Colgan Sr

Outfielder Nolan Batson West Springfield Sr

Outfielder Nic Poole Western Branch Sr

DH Evan Schick Lake Braddock Sr

At-Large Jake Treasure West Springfield Sr

At-Large Will Creech James River Jr

At-Large Zach Colangelo Colonial Forge Sr

