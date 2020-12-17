Major League Baseball announced Wednesday it was granting Major League status for seven professional Negro Leagues that played between 1920 and 1948.
The news means around 3,400 Negro League players, including Manassas native Wilmer Fields, are now official Major Leaguers.
“All of us who love baseball have long known that the Negro Leagues produced many of our game’s best players, innovations and triumphs against a backdrop of injustice,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We are now grateful to count the players of the Negro Leagues where they belong: as Major Leaguers within the official historical record.”
Fields' son Billy welcomed the news.
"It's a long time coming," Billy Fields said.
Wilmer Fields spent eight seasons as a right-handed pitcher with the Washington D.C.-based Homestead Grays of the Negro National League. He missed three years due to military service during World War II. His best season with Homestead was in 1946 when he went 16-1.
After the Negro Leagues started to shut down when Jackie Robinson became the first Black major leaguer in 1947, Fields went on to play in Canada and Latin America. Fields died June 4, 2004 in Manassas at the age of 81.
A former president of the Negro League Baseball Players Association and a Negro League all-star, Fields grew up in Manassas and played sports at the old Manassas Regional High School before attending Virginia State University to play quarterback. He left school and joined the Grays in 1940.
Billy Fields never played baseball in high school, but he competed in summer baseball for 12 years coached by his father. The Detroit Tigers came to the Fields home when Billy was 18 to gauge his interest in baseball, but he chose to stick with college basketball.
Billy Fields starred at Osbourn Park in basketball before going on to play at Providence College. He is the all-time leading boys scorer in Prince William County public school history with 1,846 points.
