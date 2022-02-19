BOYS

MANASSAS PARK 64, CULPEPER 49: Jace Garza and Devin Chambers each scored 18 points and Payton Simmons 16 as the host and fourth-seeded Cougars (9-11) won Friday’s Class 3 Region B quarterfinal.

The trio combined for nine 3-pointers led by Chambers with four.

Simmons, the Class 3 Northwestern District player of the year, also recorded 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals. Garza had seven rebounds and four assists and Chambers four rebounds and three assists

Manassas Park plays at top-seeded and Northwestern District opponent William Monroe Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the regional semifinals. The winner advances to states.

GIRLS

BRENTSVILLE 49, MAGGIE WALKER 28: Alden Yergey scored 29 points as the second-seeded Tigers (16-3) won their Class 3 Region B quarterfinal Friday at home.

Yergey, the co-Class 3 Northwestern District player of the year, was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line and converted nine field goals, two from the 3-point line.

Brentsville outscored seventh-seeded Maggie Walker 24-11 in the second half. The Tigers host James Monroe Tuesday in the region semifinals at 6 p.m.

The winner advances to states.