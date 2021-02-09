Manassas Park High School's boys basketball team played its Class 3 Region B quarterfinal Monday on the road without its two leading scorers.
But neither challenge kept the Cougars from rallying from 12 points down in the third quarter to force overtime before eventually beating host and third-seeded Goochland 58-56. Manassas Park (6-5), seeded sixth, travels to second-seeded Independence tonight at 6 for a region semifinal game.
On Monday, Collin Griffith stepped in the absence of Payton Simmons and Jace Garza to score 18 points. Teammates Rex Daniel and Philip Daniel also came up big with key steals and deflections that disrupted Goochland's offense in the second half and spurred the comeback.
Devin Chambers hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter that also cut Goochland's lead in a matter of minutes. Finally, Cameron Dixon converted clutch free throws in the fourth quarter and overtime and Isaac Malik-Duarte stepped in for Simmons at the point to help seal the win.
Dixon finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Dominic Mallisham had 11 points and six rebounds, Devin Chambers 10 points and four assists and Malik-Duarte six points and five assists. Griffith also had seven rebounds.
Manassas Park head coach Gary Chicko said he hopes to have Simmons and Garza back tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.