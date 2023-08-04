Manassas Park football begins rebuild with improved numbers and morale

On the final play of the first day of practice, the Manassas Park quarterback floated the ball in the air before the receiver caught it and ran into the end zone.

For most high school football teams, a routine play like this might warrant nothing more than tacit approval from the coaches as players find their footing and many more practices await them.

But Mark Teague had other plans. As soon as the receiver crossed the goal line, Manassas Park High School’s first-year head coach urged the rest of the players to join their teammate for a celebration.

With the Cougars once again rebuilding a program that since 2018 has twice canceled its varsity season, Teague will use any opportunity he can to create optimism. Moments like this, however small, provide a start toward achieving that goal.

“The last play of practice will always be a touchdown,” Teague said. “We want to end on something positive.”

STARTING OVER

Manassas Park has struggled over the past 10 years.

Other than a 5-4 record in 2019 against an independent schedule, the Cougars have posted only one winning season since 2012 and have gone 0-10 twice.

The lack of success has played a big role in the Cougars’ inability to generate interest among students to try out for the team. Manassas Park canceled its 2022 season due to low numbers and had to find a new head coach after Randy Starks resigned the day before the school announced the cancellation.

Enter Teague.

The 53-year-old has developed a reputation for embracing the challenge of running struggling programs plagued by little interest and changing demographics.

At his first stop, The Howard School in Chattanooga, Tenn., eight players attended the program’s first offseason workout. The team went 0-10 before winning two games the following season and losing three more by small margins.

After two seasons there, Teague took over at Bolton High School in Louisiana. The year before, Bolton went 0-10 with only 17 players. In six years under Teague, Bolton went 15-41 and never reached the playoffs. But Teague still saw improvement. Bolton’s best season was 2020, when the program went 4-3 to post its first winning record since 2001.

Understanding the tall task awaiting him at Manassas Park, Teague ignored all the naysayers outside of the school who told him it was a mistake to take the job. They described the situation as a Dumpster fire, “where coaches go to die” and career suicide.

Instead, the muscular Teague, who bears a slight resemblance to actor Jamie Foxx, arrived at Manassas Park officially as a teacher and coach on Nov. 1 and quickly went to work. Full of energy and inspirational quotes, the two-time cancer survivor walked the halls, talking to anyone who might have a faint interest in football.

He assembled a nine-person coaching staff that includes assistants Herman Carter and Kyle Meyer, who ran offseason workouts until Teague arrived.

Teague made an immediate impression on two returners: senior Joel Castillo and junior Javier Cisneros. Both were disappointed about having no season in 2022, but they remained hopeful for 2023, especially if the right coach was in place.

Cisneros, a former wrestler, is in only his second year of football. But he’s encouraged by the desire to learn the sport from an individual dedicated to making them better and feel connected.

“He can relate to you,” Cisneros said.

Castillo, who started playing football in middle school, decided to come back out as a sign of loyalty. Teague’s hire sealed his commitment.

“The first time I met him he gave this enthusiastic speech,” Castillo said. “It felt right.”

BOOSTING MORALE

Teague is doing his best to change the culture so that playing for Manassas Park football is a source of pride.

He believes there is plenty of interest and savors built-in advantages to bolster the program. Teague loves that the middle school is right next to the high school to serve as a pipeline. The spacious, well-appointed facilities are the envy of coaches at bigger schools.

The key, Teague said, is getting the kids to trust in him and what he’s doing. His first goal was to focus on infrastructure.

“It’s not always the kids,” Teague said. “You have to lift the hood and see why the car is not running.”

To boost spirits and awareness, he encouraged the players to recruit others to join the team.

He constantly wears his Manassas Park shirt to serve as a human billboard for the program. He provided T-shirts for his coaching staff and his players that feature the same front and back images in either gold or black, Manassas Park colors.

The shirt’s front says “Cougar Football,” with the eyes of a cougar between the words.

The back says “Single Wing Domination,” a reference to Teague’s offense. It’s a phrase an interviewer used when talking to Teague about the single wing, which Teague prefers to help kids adapt quicker to football. So with the interviewer’s permission, Teague adopted the phrase as a branding tool. To create team unity, the players and coaches will switch out their shirts each day.

Teague also brought in a special guest to speak to the players during the first two days of practice.

Chavis Daniels was a central character in the 2011 Oscar-winning documentary “Undefeated.” The movie chronicled Daniels and his teammates at Manassas High School in Memphis during the 2009 season, when they reached the playoffs for the first time in school history.

After overcoming anger issues and spending time in juvenile detention, Daniels turned his life around and sought ways to help others avoid his mistakes.

Given the two programs’ struggles, Teague saw a similarity between the Memphis school and Manassas Park.

“I wanted to tie the two together,” Teague said. “The timing was perfect.”

When he took the job, Teague stressed that he was here to build a program, not a team. Knowing it would take time, Teague told Manassas Park he was in this for the long haul.

To underscore his point, Teague said he wants to become the Cougars’ all-time winningest coach, topping Jeff Lloyd, who totaled 81 victories.

Teague likes what he’s seen so far, calling the first day of practice the best he’s had in his 20-plus years as a football coach. He’s grateful for all the support he’s received from the school and community.

Manassas Park had 38 players out that first day, a marked improvement from a year ago, when the team averaged a turnout of 11 players over the first seven days it held a practice. Teague said he hopes to have at least 50 once other players return from vacation.

As he concluded the first day of practice, Teague kept finding ways to connect with his players. After Daniels spoke, Teague mentioned that Memphis is right across the Mississippi River from Arkansas, near where Teague once coached.

To lighten the mood, Teague asked whether any of the players knew where Arkansas was. One thought he did, but he was mistaken.

Teague, ever encouraging, let it go. At this point, he wanted to make sure the player knew how to run with the ball and hit the right hole.

“We can figure out geography later,” Teague said.