Manassas Park ran for 437 total yards on 23 carries and scored nine touchdowns Saturday in a 61-18 win over host Hampton Roads.
Andre Kidd ran for 159 yards on seven carries and three touchdowns and Payton Simmons ran 10 times for 148 yards and four touchdowns
Defensively for the Cougars (3-3), Kavon Moxley had five tackles, Joe Penton two tackles, one tackle for loss a pass deflection and one fumble recovering. Noah Tate recorded an interception.
