Knowing his team struggled more on offense than defense, Manassas Park High School girls basketball coach John King revised his strategy.

The Cougars switched to a 2-2-1 press going into its Christmas holiday tournament Dec. 28-30 at Lightridge High School. Manassas Park went 0-3, but King saw enough improvement to stick with the change.

In its first game of 2022, Manassas Park benefitted from the switch by defeating host Annandale 30-20 Monday to snap a 56-game losing streak that dated back to a Dec. 28, 2018 win over Spotsylvania 40-39.

“[The girls] were very excited,” King said. “They were really into it. We played well and everybody was involved. Defense was the key.”

John King’s patience and experience give Manassas Park girls basketball hope Nothing escapes John King’s attention while he stands near the half-court line and watches his Manassas Park girls varsity basketball players …

The Cougars (1-9) led the entire game and were up by as many as 15 points. Freshman guard Da’Nayah Cuthbertson scored 12 points to lead Manassas Park.

Senior forward Nina Lainer and junior Jennah Aburjai each had seven and senior Zaina Aburjai had four.

The addition of 5-foot-9 freshmen Anna Koroma and Shukri Abdullahi from the junior to the varsity has helped Manassas Park as well.

Manassas Park allows 46.0 points a game and scores 25.6

Manassas Park has a chance to win its second straight Tuesday when it hosts Park View-Sterling. The Cougars lost by seven to the Patriots Dec. 6, 42-35.

Over the past 15 seasons, no local varsity basketball team has struggled like the Cougars. Manassas Park has not had a winning record since going 12-11 in 2006-07 or won a conference or district game since the 2013-14 season.

Since 2013-14, the Cougars have never won more than two games.