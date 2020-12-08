Manassas Park High School has cancelled its wrestling season and will postpone the start of the basketball season.
The school board approved the decision Monday night following recommendations made by Manassas Park principal Pam Kalso, activities director Dan Forgas and trainer Erica Dunkelberger.
Manassas Park will also not allow fans for its home athletic events. Forgas said the school’s cheerleaders will fill the spectator limit stipulated by Gov. Ralph Northam’s state-wide order last month to reduce in-person gatherings from 250 to 25. Cheerleaders were not considered participants.
Forgas said the decision regarding wrestling was tough, but necessary given the close contact involved with the sport.
“We felt like at this time with the numbers on the rise we could not monitor {wrestling] safely this year,” Forgas said.
Schools were permitted to start basketball practice Monday, but Manassas Park will start Dec. 21, the day the regular season is supposed to begin. The Cougars’ season will open Jan. 4. Forgas said he is trying to reschedule the four games in December.
Indoor track and swimming are scheduled to start on time Dec. 14.
“I give our administration and school board a lot of credit,” Forgas said. “They are strong believers in athletics and support us. We had to make some changes pushing forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.