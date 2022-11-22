After cancelling its 2022 season due to low numbers, Manassas Park High School will bring back 11-man football for next fall and compete as an independent.
Manassas Park activities director Dan Forgas said the school decided to play an independent schedule for the next two seasons to give it a chance to build the program back up against public and private schools in similar situations. The Virginia High School League’s new two-year schedule cycle begins with the 2023-24 school year.
“This gives our kids a chance to be successful win or lose,” said Manassas Park’s first year head coach Mark Teague.
Forgas said Manassas Park has petitioned the Class 3 Region B, of which it belongs, to be eligible for the postseason if the Cougars have sufficient power points to qualify.
All 10 of Manassas Park’s regular-season opponents are VHSL-sanctioned.
The Cougars open up with four straight home games: Aug. 25 against Osbourn Park, Sept. 1 against William Monroe, Sept. 8 against Park View-Sterling and Sept. 15 against Virginia Academy.
On Sept. 22, Manassas Park plays at Armstrong followed by a Sept. 29 game at home against Paul Charter School, Oct. 6 at Skyline, Oct. 13 at Meridian, Oct. 20 at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology and Nov. 3 at Pope John Paul the Great.
Osbourn Park and Thomas Jefferson are Class 6 schools. William Monroe, Armstrong, Meridian and Skyline are Class 3 schools. Armstrong and William Monroe will be in Manassas Park’s region, while Meridian and Skyline are in the same district (Northwestern) as the Cougars.
Virginia Academy, based in Ashburn, and Paul Public Charter School, based in Washington D.C. are the equivalent of a VHSL Class 1 school based on enrollment. John Paul the Great, based in Dumfries, is a Class 2 school based on enrollment.
Manassas Park will also scrimmage Class 3 Rock Ridge (Loudoun County) and Class 2 Mountain View-Quicksburg.
Manassas Park has a long-standing rivalry with Brentsville, but Forgas decided to not play the Tigers due to their success in reaching the playoffs eight straight times.
“Playing them does nothing to prepare them for the postseason,” Forgas said.
Forgas said Manassas Park added Osbourn Park since the schools are a mile apart and the Yellow Jackets have endured their own struggles over the years. Osbourn Park last posted a winning season in 2009 and has gone 4-33 over the last four seasons.
Forgas hopes at some point to turn the matchup into an annual meeting with a sponsor and a trophy.
Manassas Park considered the possibility of doing eight-man football. But Teague felt confident Manassas Park could meet the VHSL-minimum of 25 players to field an 11-man football team for next season.
“I assured Dan there was no doubt we would have more than that number,” Teague said.
Teague has a track record of coaching struggling programs with low numbers and turning them around. Unlike his previous stops, Manassas Park has a higher enrollment (1,100 students ninth through 12 grades) and more resources.
Teague held a general interest meeting Monday and was encouraged to see 30 rising ninth graders show up.
“Getting a team on the field will be our first victory,” Forgas said.
