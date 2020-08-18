When Middleburg Academy announced June 18 it was closing for good, Manassas resident Isaiah Folkes already knew his next destination.
Eight days before Middleburg’s announcement, the former Unity Reed High School basketball standout said he was headed to Putnam Science Academy in northeastern Connecticut to play for the school’s prep team.
“I’m always prepared,” Folkes said.
After receiving an initial email from Middleburg Academy, Folkes was aware the 55-year-old private school in Loudoun County might not reopen this fall due to “declining enrollment, an increase in financial aid requests, and the impact of COVID-19 and the uncertainty of its impact this coming fall.”
Without delay, the senior guard decided to move on. He chose Putnam Science Academy after one of its prep school coaches, Dana Valentine, reached out to Folkes. Valentine had been following Folkes on Twitter and thought he’d be a good addition to the team.
“”It was not a scramble,” Folkes said. “I wanted to get away from Virginia and get somewhere out of my comfort zone. This was the only way to do it.”
Folkes joins a program that won its second prep national championship in three years last season after finishing with a 36-4 record. At least 10 players from that squad signed with Division I programs.
With so many players lost to graduation, PSA is reloading with a group that head prep coach Tom Espinosa said has 12 Division I players. Two have committed so far: point guard Bensley Joseph to the University of Miami (FL) and 6-11 center Elijah Hutchins-Everett to Penn State. Joseph, who played last season for Cushing Academy (MA), is rated the No. 14 point guard in the country by 247Sports and the No. 1 player in Connecticut. Hutchins-Everett returns from last year.
Folkes said he has 20 offers, including ones from Georgetown, George Mason, Old Dominion and James Madison.
With the hopes of raising their profile, Espinosa said he receives interest from 100’s of kids each season trying to secure a spot on the prep team’s roster, which includes postgrads, seniors and underclassmen. This season, Espinosa said the interest increased from players who missed parts of their high school seasons or all of their AAU seasons because of the pandemic.
The last two seasons, PSA began play in the Bahamas as part of a 40-game schedule. Espinosa said the pandemic has altered PSA’s schedule plans this season to the point they won't travel to the Bahamas and might even play in a bubble for their first 13 or 14 games. Folkes is scheduled to arrive at PSA Aug. 28, where he and his fellow students will have online instruction under a 14-day quarantine before beginning in-person instruction Sept. 14.
To get a better feel for Folkes’ abilities, Espinosa watched him on film as well as talking to college coaches who were recruiting him.
“The one word everyone used was athletic and tough,” Espinosa said.
Espinosa expects Folkes to play the two guard or small forward for Putnam to start the season. Reclassified as a junior, Folkes averaged 20.7 points a game last season in earning first-team all-state honors and helping lead Middleburg Academy to the VISAA Division 2 state semifinals.
Folkes transferred to Middleburg after his initial junior year at Unity Reed.
Folkes liked the idea of going to a program like Putnam Science Academy with a chock full of Division I prospects who can push him.
“I feel I can play college basketball, but I want to dominate college basketball,” Folkes said. “I want to dominate the whole season right away.”
Folkes said he also liked the idea of playing in an environment where it’s “basketball all the time.” The players practice in the morning starting at 6 and then in the afternoon.
“You are prepared for the next level,” Folkes said.
