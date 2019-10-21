Manassas resident Justin Robinson made the Washington Wizards' regular-season roster.
The Wizards had to finalize their team by Monday. Washington opens the 2019-2020 season Wednesday at Dallas. The Wizards' first home game is Thursday, Oct. 30 against the Houston Rockets.
Robinson is the first person from Prince William County to make an NBA regular-season roster since Dumfries native Kendall Marshall. A first-round pick in 2012 by Phoenix, Marshall played four seasons in the NBA, the last being 2015-16 with Philadelphia.
A former Virginia Tech standout guard, Robinson signed with the Wizards as an undrafted rookie in June. Given Washington lacked depth at the point guard position, the move made sense.
Injuries to John Wall and Isaiah Thomas improved Robinson’s chances of making the team as a reserve.
Robinson played middle school basketball at Parkside in Manassas. He spent his first two years of high school at Montrose Christian (Md.) and then his junior and senior seasons at St. James (Md.).
A four-year point guard at Virginia Tech, the 6-2, 195-pound Robinson averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 assists this past season in helping the Hokies reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1967. He finished his career as Virginia Tech's all-time assists leader.
Robinson's father Verdell is a former head boys basketball coach at Manassas Park High School.
Wizards' 2019-2020 opening night roster
NO. POS NAME HT WT EXP COLLEGE/COUNTRY
3 G Bradley Beal 6-3 207 7 Florida/USA
42 F Davis Bertans 6-10 225 3 Latvia
17 G Isaac Bonga 6-8 180 1 Germany
6 G/F Troy Brown Jr. 6-6 215 1 Oregon/USA
13 C Thomas Bryant 6-10 248 2 Indiana/USA
9 G Chris Chiozza* 5-11 176 1 Florida/USA
8 F Rui Hachimura 6-8 230 R Gonzaga/Japan
28 C Ian Mahinmi 6-11 262 12 France
24 G Garrison Mathews* 6-5 215 R Lipscomb/USA
52 G Jordan McRae 6-5 179 3 Tennessee/USA
34 G/F C.J. Miles 6-6 220 14 Skyline HS/USA
5 G Justin Robinson 6-1 195 R Virginia Tech/USA
1 G/F Admiral Schofield 6-5 241 R Tennessee/USA
14 G Ish Smith 6-0 175 9 Wake Forest/USA
4 G Isaiah Thomas 5-9 185 8 Washington/USA
21 F/C Moritz Wagner 6-11 245 1 Michigan/Germany
2 G John Wall 6-4 210 9 Kentucky/USA
* = player is on a two-way contract
